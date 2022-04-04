Denver's new head coach said the quiet part out loud when it comes to the enigmatic Bradley Chubb.

The Denver Broncos are really hoping that their decision to exercise rush linebacker Bradley Chubb's fifth-year option will end up being the right one in hindsight. Chubb was Denver's first-round pick back in 2018 (No. 5 overall) and after a phenomenal rookie campaign, the balance of his pro career has mostly been marred by unfortunate battles with the injury bug.

However, when it comes to Chubb and the Broncos, the old saying, 'In for a dime, in for a dollar,' comes to mind. Chubb's $13.9 million base salary is fully guaranteed in 2022.

After failing to register even one sack in 2021 (he was injured for half of the season), what is Denver's outlook on Chubb? New head coach Nathaniel Hackett wasn't around for the player's first four years but he recently detailed his expectations for the former top-5 draft pick.

“He could be another dominant guy," Hackett said of Chubb at the NFL Owners Meetings. "We all know he was rolling early. I remember when we played in 2019. We were really nervous about him. He was rolling. For him, it’s get out on the field, be available, and get after the quarterback as much as you can. It’s that simple.”

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Hackett said the quiet part out loud toward the end of his statement: "be available."

That's been Chubb's biggest issue — health — and while it's frustrating for fans, it's hard to fault the player for bad luck. The truth is, when he's been on the field, he's mostly been productive for the Broncos.

In 65 possible games since arriving in 2018, Chubb has appeared in just 41 with each contest being a start. He's totaled 144 career tackles (91 solo), 20.5 sacks, 50 QB hits, four forced fumbles, and an interception.

Chubb's lone career pick was the only highlight of his fourth season — picking off Derek Carr in Week 15 and rumbling 21 yards nearly to pay dirt before being tackled short of the goal-line. Chubb was also named to a Pro Bowl in 2020 after being tasked with carrying the Broncos' pass-rushing load in the wake of Von Miller's season-ending ankle injury right before the season started.

That year, Chubb totaled 7.5 sacks, and after tearfully accepting his Pro Bowl selection, he promptly missed the final two games of the 2020 campaign, which bought Malik Reed the opportunity to surpass him for the team lead in sacks on the season (eight).

The good news is, for the first time since 2020, Chubb enters an offseason fully healthy without the added crucible of a surgery to shoulder. That alone is cause for optimism.

With Miller now long gone, Chubb still has his trusty counterpart in Reed, but the Broncos shook things up by signing former Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Randy Gregory to a five-year, $70 million deal back in March. Chubb and Gregory is who the team hopes will become its new dynamic pass-rushing duo.

Hackett sounds stoked to mix Gregory into the Broncos' new-look defense under first-time coordinator Ejiro Evero and watch him and Chubb chase after opposing quarterbacks.

“Anytime you watch him just come off the edge with that speed and power, you want that," Hackett said of Gregory. "He can get to the quarterback. This game is about the quarterback playing well, and the quarterback being affected. We wanted a pass rusher. We wanted somebody that’s going to be opposite Chubb and be able to make a difference. That’s what he’s going to do."

Since arriving in the league back in 2015 as Dallas' second-round pick, Gregory has appeared in just 51 games, totaling 16.5 sacks. He has struggled with the injury bug as well (along with off-the-field suspensions) so until it comes out in the wash as envisioned on gameday, the Broncos would be wise to whistle anytime they pass by a graveyard.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!