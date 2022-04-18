Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb on Teaming with Randy Gregory: 'Sky Is The Limit'

The two have more in common than the position they play.

Bradley Chubb is embracing his new Broncos partner-in-pass-rush — $70 million free-agent acquisition Randy Gregory — and setting expectations accordingly.

“The sky is the limit, man. The sky is the limit," Chubb said on April 14. "We’re watching film now on the things we did good and bad last year. Just to see how explosive he is off the line—he’s hitting tackles and bending them backwards and making guards buckle when they come to pull him. [He’s] disruptive in the run game and all that. I feel like if we play on that same level together, the sky is the limit. I’m excited to get on the field with him, get moving, bounce ideas off each other and get rolling.”

Such are the reasons Denver splurged on the controversial ex-Cowboy, who received $28 million guaranteed as part of a five-year deal. Gregory brings with him 64 solo tackles, 52 quarterback hits, 16.5 sacks, and eight forced fumbles across 50 career appearances. He's missed 47 games, including the entire 2019 campaign, due to injury or suspension.

Chubb can relate. Although an impactful player when on the field — 50 QB hits, 29 tackles-for-loss, and 20.5 sacks since entering the NFL — the 2018 fifth overall pick has completed a full regular season only once. He suffered a torn ACL in 2019 and underwent ankle surgery last year, which limited him to seven games.

Chubb, like Gregory, has been referred to by more than one onlooker as "injury-prone." And, no different than Von Miller's full-time replacement, he's desperate to shed the dreaded label.

“There are many things that [would make it a success], but my main thing is playing all 17 [games] and making sure I can do that," Chubb said. "Everybody knows I haven’t been the healthiest player out here. I just want to make sure I’m doing everything I can to stay on the field for my teammates and for myself.”

The duo could take a while to reach its collective ceiling, especially since Gregory elected to have March arthroscopic shoulder surgery, sidelining him until the summer. Their potential is predicated on touching grass rather than the trainer's table. You can't help the club from the tub. Pick the cliche; it applies to both players.

But all things being equal ...

"Really think he’s a good player and he’s going to make a big splash for us this year, hopefully, with me also," Gregory said of Chubb on March 18.

