Broncos Make Big Decision on Brett Rypien Entering Preseason Finale

The Broncos have a competition shaking out soon between Josh Johnson and Brett Rypien.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Denver Broncos have one last preseason game to go this summer — a home tilt vs. the Minnesota Vikings to be held on Saturday. Meanwhile, coming out of the ugly Buffalo Bills preseason game, one of the very few bright spots for the Broncos was quarterback Brett Rypien. 

After Josh Johnson got to start the first two preseason games, one of which he shined in, while the other... not so much, all eyes were on head coach Nathaniel Hackett to see if Rypien's efforts would avail him entering the preseason finale, especially in light of the team's admission that Russell Wilson will not play. We got our answer on Tuesday courtesy of 9NEWS' Mike Klis. 

'Nathaniel Hackett told 9NEWS that Brett Rypien would start vs Vikings in preseason finale Saturday. Josh Johnson will get second half. The No 2 QB competition is on," Klis tweeted. 

Rypien went 22-of-26 for 191 yards and a touchdown in Buffalo, finishing the day with a passer rating of 110.1. He took over in the second half and, after a somewhat shaky start, provided the only shot in the arm offensively the Broncos received that day. 

Meanwhile, Johnson started Game 2 in Buffalo, going 8-of-16 for 70 yards and zero touchdowns with a passer rating of 62.0. The Broncos did not get on the board until the second half when Rypien entered. 

If what Klis says is true, and Coach Hackett's decision to start Rypien is a genuine reflection of the Broncos' competition at backup quarterback, then the former Boise State star has the chance to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. But Rypien will have to play well vs. Minnesota. 

The Broncos are hoping that they'll have no need to turn to any quarterback not named Russell Wilson this season, but in the event that they do, this competition between Johnson and Rypien is an important one. And it would seem that Rypien has the late momentum. 

