Broncos Reveal Whether Russell Wilson Will Play in Preseason Game 3 vs. Vikings

When will Broncos fans get to finally see Russell Wilson in action?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Denver Broncos may have just gotten beat down by the Buffalo Bills in preseason Game 2, but there's one thing head coach Nathaniel Hackett doesn't plan to change entering the final exhibition game of the summer vs. the Minnesota Vikings. 

Coach Hackett confirmed on Monday from UCHealth Training Center that the Broncos will continue to withhold quarterback Russell Wilson, and the majority of starters, from preseason Game 3 vs. Minnesota. 

"I would say right now, unless some things change—just like last week—a couple guys [will play] talking with them. But for me, you lose two guys for an extended period just in this Bills game, I don't want it to be anybody that potentially could be in that Seattle game." 

It would seem that Coach Hackett's preseason philosophy echoes that of a few other stalwarts of the West Coast offense currently in the NFL, like Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams didn't play starting quarterback Matthew Stafford last summer in the preseason, nor many first-teamers, and went 0-3, averaging less than 12 points per game. 

RELATED: 3 Concerning Takeaways from Broncos' 42-15 Preseason Loss to Bills

Stafford led the Rams to a dominant run through the NFC, and, eventually, victory in the Super Bowl. The injuries that have befallen the Broncos have likely only intensified Hackett's reluctance to expose Wilson, or any of the starters, to the live-bullet dangers of the preseason. 

It's not surprising. Broncos Country might be disappointed in the short-term, but as Hackett went on to say, come Week 17, you'll be pleased as punch that Wilson was preserved from the attrition of the preseason. 

