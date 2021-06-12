Broncos 2021 Roster Profile: Jonathan Harris | DL

We continue breaking down the Broncos roster by previewing what 2021 might hold for Jonathan Harris.

The Denver Broncos are quite solid on the defensive line with a good rotation of players at the top of the depth chart. With Shelby Harris, Mike Purcell, and Dre'Mont Jones as the presumptive starting trio — followed by McTelvin Agim, DeShawn Williams, and Shemar Stephens behind them — Denver's top-6 is essentially set.

Cracking that top-heavy depth chart won't be easy for a player like Jonathan Harris.

The best place of contention for a roster spot would likely that currently held by Stephens — the ex-Minnesota Viking signed in the spring — who is very much a JAG (just another guy). But Harris still has some potential. It's more likely, however, that Harris finds himself competing for a practice squad spot.

Harris went undrafted out of Lindenwood in 2019 and will turn 25 years old in August. He was initially signed as a college free agent by the Chicago Bears and made it to the final roster cuts.

Although he found himself on the cutting-room floor, he landed on Chicago's practice squad before being promoted right before his debut against the Vikings. Harris only played in two games for the Bears before being cut and Denver soon claimed him off waivers.

During his time with the Broncos, Harris has appeared in three games playing 49 total snaps on defense and 13 on special teams. He didn't register any pressures but he did pick up three stops on seven total tackles. He showed some flashes but probably not enough and then he missed all of 2020 after being placed on the waived/non-football injury list in August.

This training camp is going to be huge for Harris if he wants to make the roster or even the practice squad. The Broncos brought in more competition on the defensive line, all of whom will make his pathway a lot harder.

Denver even invested an additional seventh-round draft pick in the position in Marquiss Spencer, adding to the number of dawgs at the very bowl Harris is trying to box out. Harris is in a do-or-die situation.

Odds of making the roster: 5%

