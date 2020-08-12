Broncos Waive DL Jonathan Harris, Per Report

Jonathan Harris joined the Denver Broncos about halfway through last season as a waiver claim after the Chicago Bears had parted ways with him. Less than one year removed, the Broncos cut bait.

The Denver Post's Ryan O'Halloran broke the news.

"Per source, Broncos waive/non-football injury DL Jonathan Harris. Roster now at 78," O'Halloran tweeted.

Harris was waived with the NFI designation, which means he's dealing with an injury or illness that the team likely believes will compromise his ability to make an impact in time for roster decisions to be made in early September.

Harris went undrafted out of Lindenwood in 2019. At 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds, he'll have to hope to catch on elsewhere.

The Broncos have a lot of bodies on the defensive line and only so many reps to go around. Harris was the low man on the totem pole.

With new arrivals like third-round rookie McTelvin Agim and free-agent acquisition Christian Covington, to say nothing of perennial Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey, GM John Elway made sure to stock D-line coach Bill Kollar's shelves well. Derek Wolfe, an eight-year starter in Denver, departed this past free-agency period but the Broncos seemed to have gone with the 'it takes a village' approach to replace him.

Also, two recent premium-round draft picks will by vying for a seat at the table. 2017 second-rounder DeMarcus Walker is entering a contract year bent on finally proving himself to the coaches and earning playing time, while 2019 third-rounder Dre'Mont Jones, who was named Week 16's Defensive Player of the Week in the AFC last year, is poised to build off an impressive rookie campaign.

Throw in 2019 holdovers like Shelby Harris and nose tackle Mike Purcell, and the Broncos are loaded for bear upfront. It sucks to see a player hit the bricks, though, regardless of where he fell in the pecking order. Happy trails.

