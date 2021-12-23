Which pending free agents will be back in the Orange and Blue?

The Denver Broncos have plenty of decisions to make for the coming offseason — namely, about players on rookie contracts who might be in line for extensions, and what to do at quarterback.

I've talked about those players on rookie deals and the likelihood of how soon an extension could happen for them, assuming they are retained. As for the quarterback position, it remains to be seen whether Teddy Bridgewater will get the deal he is reportedly seeking.

The Broncos have other veterans who will be eligible for unrestricted free agency, too. These players are not on rookie deals but have signed one or more veteran contracts, and none of them were drafted and developed by the Broncos.

Still, there could be a place for some of these veterans with the Broncos in 2022, but that depends on how much they are seeking. While general manager George Paton has shown a willingness to pay players, there's no indication that these veterans in question will be in line for big money.

Let's look at some of these veterans (other than Bridgewater) who might stand a chance of returning — and who is most likely gone.

Door Might be Open

Melvin Gordon | RB

Gordon has remained a steady performer in 2021, having formed a quality duo with second-round pick Javonte Williams. He and Williams have a chance at each finishing with 1,000 yards rushing for the season.

Gordon has indicated he's open to returning to the Broncos in 2022. However, it's not likely he'll get the money he got under his current deal, in which he'll collect $16M over two seasons.

But if Gordon was willing to take a one-year deal for no more than $4 million, that would be reasonable. It would put him in line with other veteran running backs who split carries with younger backs.

Bryce Callahan | CB

Callahan was playing well overall prior to his injury. However, it was an injury that wasn't season-ending and he returned to the field last week.

I haven't been sold on the idea that Callahan would return in 2022 given his age and injury history. However, if he finishes 2021 on a good note, the door could be open for him to return.

Like Gordon, Callahan would have to take less money than he previously receive. A one-year deal for no more than $4M would be fine.

Bobby Massie | OT

Massie was added in the offseason after the Broncos cut Ja'Wuan James, who tore his Achilles while working out away from Broncos facilities. Massie has had his up and downs, but he's provided stability.

The only downside Massie has is his age — he'll turn 33 next season. It's also fair to ask whether he will get more than the $2.5M he received on a one-year deal this year.

Still, the door could be open for Massie to come back if he doesn't find any offers to his liking. He might get a slight raise, but I'd be careful about paying more than $4M, given his age.

Eric Saubert | TE

A fifth-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2017, Saubert has played for three NFL teams before joining the Broncos on a one-year deal at the veteran minimum.

Saubert has been a good find for the Broncos — while not elite, Saubert is a good blocking tight end who can step into the passing game in a pinch. He's also been a good special teams player.

It shouldn't cost a lot to keep Saubert around — in fact, he may be willing to take the veteran minimum again. I would be open to paying him slightly more, though — it might be possible to retain him on a one-year, $2M deal.

Stephen Weatherly | OLB

Weatherly was acquired in a trade with the Vikings and has given the Broncos a reliable depth player. However, depth is all he is at this point.

That does not mean he won't be back in 2022. Teams are always in the market for veterans who provide cheap depth, and Weatherly fits the bill.

As with other players, Weatherly will be allowed to test the market, but could return on a one-year deal for no more than $2M, which is about what you would expect to pay for quality depth at edge rusher.

Door Might be Closing

Kareem Jackson | S

Jackson proved to be a quality signing back in 2019, but he's getting older and his play has declined. Though he still brings a lot of passion and leadership to the locker room, his best days are behind him.

I just don't see a scenario in which Jackson returns to the Broncos. Paton will likely want to see what Caden Sterns, and possibly Jamar Johnson, do in expanded roles. Or he may look for a cheap veteran who is younger than Jackson.

Broncos fans can certainly appreciate Jackson for what he brought to the team, but it's hard to see him staying.

Kyle Fuller | CB

It seemed like a good idea at the time — the Bears released Fuller in a salary-cap move and the Broncos pounced, giving him a one-year, $9.5M deal.

Though Paton was wise not to trade for Fuller, the cornerback hasn't delivered as expected. He's had multiple bad games this season and, at one point, was benched.

Fuller will be seeking his fortunes elsewhere in 2022. It's unfortunate things didn't work out for him, but at least the Broncos only committed to him for a year.

Cameron Fleming | OT

Fleming was inactive for much of the season, but after injuries that briefly sidelined Garett Bolles and Massie, Fleming stepped into the starting lineup.

He did some good things against the Cowboys, wasn't as good against the Eagles, then was decent against the Chargers.

However, it's hard to see him being retained in 2022 when the Broncos are more likely to look at younger players such as Calvin Anderson and Quinn Bailey to, at least, be offensive tackle depth.

Shamar Stephen | DL

A seventh-round pick by the Vikings in 2016, Stephen signed a one-year deal to provide depth after he spent seven seasons in the league, six with the Vikings and one with the Seahawks.

Stephen hasn't been bad, having registered 24 tackles and three QB hits, but he doesn't bring anything special as a depth player.

It may be time for the Broncos to move forward with McTelvin Agim or draft a player for depth, rather than bringing back Stephen, who will turn 31 next year.

