Skip to main content

Broncos List a Whopping 10 Players as Questionable vs. Niners

The Denver Broncos are banged up entering Week 3's tilt vs. the San Francisco 49ers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett was hyper-cautious about playing his starters in the preseason, resting 99%. The impetus was Hackett's fear of the injury bug. 

Taking one glance at Denver's final injury report for Week 3's game against the San Francisco 49ers, and it's possible that Hackett's phobia has backfired. Take a gander at the Broncos' laundry-list injury report. 

Broncos 

Out

  • CB Darius Phillips (hamstring)

Questionable

  • WR Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring)
  • DL Dre'Mont Jones (neck)
  • OLB Jonathon Cooper (hamstring)
  • WR Jerry Jeudy (rib/shoulder)
  • LB Josey Jewell (calf/knee)
  • OG Quinn Meinerz (hamstring)
  • OT Billy Turner (knee)
  • WR KJ Hamler (knee/hip)
  • DL Mike Purcell (elbow)
  • CB Patrick Surtain (shoulder)

Full Go

  • OLB Randy Gregory (knee)
  • DT D.J. Jones (ankle)
  • OG Dalton Rinser (elbow)
  • S Caden Sterns (hip)
  • CB K'Waun Williams (wrist)

Analysis: The good news is Jeudy, Jewell, Hamler, Meinerz, Purcell, Surtain, and Turner — all of whom are starters — practiced on Friday. That's a positive harbinger for their game availability, though it's far from a guarantee. 

Here's what Coach Hackett said about Jeudy's game status on Friday. It feels like Jeudy is trending in the right direction. 

“Again, we're going to go day-by-day," Hackett said. "We have a lot of time now before that next game, so just want to be sure we do the right thing.”

Perhaps more concerning is Dre'Mont Jones, who did not practice Friday. Considering the depth the Broncos have on the defensive line, I shudder to imagine Denver's rushing defense without Jones in the lineup, and that's not exactly his calling card. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cleveland and Cooper didn't practice Friday either, but both are depth players. A possible Cleveland absence would really only hurt if Hamler ends up being a no-go in Week 3. Stay tuned. 

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Niners

Out

  • OG Daniel Brunskill (hamstring)
  • RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle)
  • TE Tyler Croft (knee)

Questionable

  • DE Arik Armstead (foot)
  • OT Colton McKivitz (ankle)

Full Go

  • TE George Kittle (groin)
  • OT Trent Williams (not injury related)

Analysis: Broncos fans hoping for a little luck on the Kittle front will be disappointed to learn that he's going to play, as is Williams. Armstead, however, is up in the air. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (2)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

Jeudy
News

Broncos List a Whopping 10 Players as Questionable vs. Niners

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett stands on the sideline during the third quarter at Lumen Field.
News

Nathaniel Hackett Admits to Growing Pains in Transition to HC

By Keith Cummings
Russell Wilson, Jimmy Garoppolo
News

Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Niners Bold Predictions & Picks

By MHH Staff
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) celebrates after sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium.
News

Broncos Must Win These Key Matchups To Beat Niners

By Erick Trickel
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field.
News

Russell Wilson Explains his Reluctance to Use his Legs on Gameday

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) pressures San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) in the first quarter at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
News

Broncos Hint at Plan to Attack Niners 'Drop-Back' QB Jimmy Garoppolo

By Keith Cummings
USATSI_12791190
News

Shanahan, LaFleur Defend Besieged Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett

By Zack Kelberman
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett talks with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos Plummet in NFL.com's Week 3 Power Rankings Despite Win

By Dylan Von Arx
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett before the game against the Houston Texans at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Nathaniel Hackett Slammed by NFL Analyst, on 'One-&-Done' Path

By Chad Jensen