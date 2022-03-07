Three teams have emerged as a possible destination for Aaron Rodgers if the MVP leaves Green Bay. Those teams are the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tennessee Titans.

Let’s, for a moment, forget about where Rodgers wants to go and consider the business side of the trade. By doing this, one team rises to the top of this pursuit of the current MVP.

The Titans have more than one obstacle to overcome in order to make this trade. Tennessee has an unmanageable salary tied up in quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

If the Broncos make the trade for Rodgers, they can’t keep Tannehill, who has a dead-money cap hit of $28 million if they trade him prior to June 1.

The Titans currently sit at $7.8M over the salary cap and moving Tannehill wouldn't help that situation. The Titans would need to undergo salary cap gymnastics just to get Rodgers, not to mention that they would have a tough time targeting free agents to join the team in a bid to win it all.

Next, the Titans have no second-round pick in 2022. If the trade deal needs to be sweetened, they have little ammunition to do so. From a business side, the Titans are not a serious contender for Rodgers’ services.

The Steelers are in much better shape than the Titans in the Rodgers race. Pittsburgh has $28M in cap space and have several key players locked up.

The Steelers could fit Rodgers under the cap and still make some moves in free agency if needed. The team also has a first and second-round selection this year to use as trade capital. They are a serious candidate to bring in Rodgers.

Bottom Line

The Broncos are in the best situation with the most cap space of the three teams at $39M and have 51 players signed currently. The Broncos not only could give Rodgers a new lucrative deal, but they could go after free agents to bolster the roster without needing to play magician with the salary cap.

The Broncos also possess the No. 9 pick in 2022 along with two second-round selections and two third-rounders. If Denver wanted to sweeten the deal, it has pure sugar.

The Broncos have the salary cap room and the draft picks to be the easy frontrunner to get the four-time MVP. From a business standpoint, if Rodgers leaves Green Bay, the Broncos will be the victor in the chase for his services.

