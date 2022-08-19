The Denver Broncos march through the preseason with a road tilt at the Buffalo Bills next up on the docket. As the now 85-man roster competes for an increasingly finite number of roster spots open on the 53-player squad, the preseason games suddenly become crucial.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett might not care much for the preseason, but for the players battling for jobs and roster spots, it can mean everything. Who are some of the players to watch in Saturday's preseason contest vs. the Bills?

Who has the most to lose and gain? Let's dive in.

Josh Johnson | QB Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Johnson parleyed a slow start to training camp into an impressive preseason debut last week. But going against a first-team Bills defense teeming with talent, the Broncos' current No. 2 quarterback will be put to the test. As a battle-hardened NFL veteran, Johnson has gone up against such opponents before (nine career starts). If he wants to hold off the competition, Johnson must rise to occasion. Brandon Johnson | WR Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports The undrafted rookie has that elusive thing NFL players covet: momentum. And a budding relationship with Russell Wilson to boot. Johnson has even garnered praise from Coach Hackett. But the NFL is a production-based business and as much as the Broncos need another solid possession receiver post-Tim Patrick injury, there are many players competing for perhaps two (at most) seats at the 53-man table. Johnson finished second on the team in receiving last week. We'll see what he can muster in Game 2. Baron Browning | OLB Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Talk about an impressive preseason debut, Browning was a revelation on Saturday against Dallas. Newly converted to rush linebacker (from inside), he was a force to be reckoned with both as a run defender and as a pass rusher. If Browning manages to stand out like that against Buffalo's ones, it could be a harbinger of big things to come in 2022. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily! Calvin Anderson | OT Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Anderson played much of Game 1 at right tackle and left a lot to be desired. The Broncos, two days later, activated Billy Turner off the PUP list. I don't believe in coincidence. Whether Turner was ready or not to come off the PUP, he was hardly seen this past week at UCHealth Training Center as he took time away for a "personal matter." Anderson can delay Turner's return to the starting lineup further by playing much better in Game 2. Going against stiffer competition, it won't be easy. But Denver can't be sure that Anderson is its swing tackle for 2022. Step it up. Brett Rypien | QB Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Rypien was solid in Game 1 but was shut out on the scoreboard and eclipsed by Johnson. On his current trajectory, Rypien is cruising for the practice squad at best, but he still has a chance to convince the coaches of his worthiness to serve as Wilson's backup. If Rypien doesn't make it this time around, I'm not sure how much longer the Broncos will find a utility in keeping the former undrafted Boise State star around. Mike Boone | RB The Broncos' rushing attack was atrocious in Game 1, likely due to the lack of first-teamers. It won't be any easier in Game 2 with the Bills planning to play most of their starters. Boone finished with -1 yards on three carries last week. Obviously, the top two spots at running back are taken by Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon but if Boone fancies himself more than a third-string guy, he has to prove it in situations like the one the Broncos will be facing on Saturday. Matt Henningsen | DL Denver Broncos Henningsen is a rookie sixth-rounder whom many didn't foresee having much of a chance at making the Broncos' 53-man roster out of training camp. However, those who felt that way didn't know much about his history and the size of heart this kid has. Henningsen balled out in Game 1, though it didn't equate to big stats in the box score. He was a constant disruptor, winning his one-on-one matchups, and penetrating into Dallas' backfield on the regular. Still, Coach Hackett wouldn't quite gush about Henningsen when asked about him earlier this week. Hackett wants to see more. Specifically, Henningsen has to get home and convert some of those disruptive pressures into sacks. Albert Okwuegbunam | TE Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Okwuegbunam is currently penciled in as this team's TE1 but certainly didn't look the part in Game 1. A lackluster blocking effort saw one free rusher light up Johnson on a 4th-&-2. Albert O's execution on that play was simply woeful. But we know what he brings to the table as a receiver. The rub? The Broncos won't be able to fully utilize Okwuegbunam's receiving upside if he can't become at least a solid blocker. Otherwise, opponents will have no plausible reason to believe that any play in which Albert O is on the field could actually be a run. Step it up. Graham Glasgow | IOL Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Glasgow's place on the roster is likely safe, especially given his veteran experience playing both center and guard, and the current injury situation with Netane Muti. But Glasgow will be tasked with doing some heavy lifting on Saturday vs. Buffalo's ones. Will he play center with rookie fifth-rounder Luke Wattenberg banged up? Time will tell but as Glasgow continues to get fully back on his feet from that injury that ended his 2021 campaign, it'll be interesting to see whether he can return to starter form. P.J. Locke | S Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Locke is a man on the rise and appears to have vanquished Jamar Johnson from the Broncos roster. However, Locke isn't yet a sure thing. He played well in Game 1, even picking off a pass (courtesy of a Henningsen QB pressure) but Locke is still competing with young upstarts like fifth-rounder Delarrin Turner-Yell and veteran J.R. Reed for the Broncos' No. 4 safety slot behind Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, and Caden Sterns. Alex Singleton | LB Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Singleton's outlook ostensibly improved when Jonas Griffith suffered that 4-6-week injury in Game 1. Then the Broncos went out and signed veteran Joe Schobert, putting Singleton on notice somewhat. The Broncos loved Singleton for his special teams acumen, but can he stick on the roster due to his contributions as an inside linebacker on defense? Singelton probably has the inside track on the other starting job next to Josey Jewell while Griffin heals up, but Schobert will be gunning for it. The pressure is on Singleton to shine in Buffalo and hopefully stave off the newcomer from taking his job. Because — news flash — Griffith will be back sooner than we initially thought. Corliss Waitman | P Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports I know, I know. Why are we talking about a punter? Because the Broncos stand to save $2.25 million on the salary cap if Waitman can vanquish Sam Martin for the punter gig. Waitman was solid in Game 1 but nothing to write home about punting from the comfy home altitude. How will he perform in the significantly denser air of Upstate New York? The Broncos brought in punter competition for a reason. The team would rather not pay Martin $2.25M, but at the same time, not having reliability at punter can be a death knell for a squad like the Broncos poised to be a contender in 2022.

