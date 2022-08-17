Denver Broncos GM George Paton was lauded for his maiden NFL draft class of 2021, taking home the coveted Best Draft Award for the team's haul. That class featured the likes of cornerback Patrick Surtain II and running back Javonte Williams.

The jury's still out on Paton's 2022 draft class. The general manager had to tap into every creative ounce of his draft artistry to overcome the lack of a first-rounder and one second-round pick due to the Russell Wilson trade.

The top of a team's draft class can often set the tone for how the collective group is perceived around the NFL, but how a GM does in the later rounds can be the icing on the cake. One of Paton's late-round draft picks this year could be a diamond in the rough, if the Broncos' first preseason performance against the Dallas Cowboys was any indication.

Sixth-round defensive tackle Matt Henningsen has had to overcome a difficult rookie offseason, marred by an injury, but he stormed back with a stellar performance in Saturday night's 17-7 win over the Cowboys. The former Wisconsin trenchman earned some big plaudits from head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Wednesday.

“He’s another guy that had a little setback earlier in the offseason," Hackett said of Henningsen. "[He] was out for a little bit. He’s bounced back. He just has to take advantage of some of his opportunities. We have been given him a hard time for that because he had some great opportunities in the game to get a couple sacks."

Although Henningsen was only credited with an assisted tackle in the box score, he was a whirling dervish at the point of attack for Denver's defense, penetrating into the Cowboys' backfield on the regular. On one critical 4th-&-2 play on Denver's 38-yard line, Henningsen blasted through a one-on-one block into the backfield and hurried Dallas quarterback Cooper Rush into an ill-advised throw that was picked off by P.J. Locke.

Perhaps that was one of the plays Coach Hackett would have preferred to have seen a sack. Make no mistake, though; Hackett is pleased with the sixth-round rookie's performance.

“He’s doing everything right," Hackett said of Henningsen. "He’s a really smart player, and he’s put himself in the right positions. Now he’s just going to have to be able to finish it to take it to that next level.”

When one player rises up the depth chart, or finds a way to shine, it often comes at the expense of another. 2020 third-round McTelvin Agim is one of those 'fallers' to Henningsen's 'risers' after he failed to make any palpable impact in preseason Game 1.

Even veteran defensive tackle D.J. Jones has been impressed by Henningsen's work ethic and assimilation of the Broncos' playbook. Henningsen, along with fellow rookie fourth-round D-lineman Eyioma Uwazurike.

“Going back to this first preseason game, they did a great job along with everyone else that played," Jones said on Tuesday. "But those two guys—to be rookies, they caught onto the playbook really fast. They’re very physical and they want to learn, so that’s all that matters.”

That's good news for the Broncos but it also puts the onus on Agim to elevate his game as the team gears up for a trip to take on the Buffalo Bills on Saturday in preseason Game 2.

