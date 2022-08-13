Broncos Camp: Takeaways, Awards & Players on Thin Ice

There’s no doubt that second-year CB Patrick Surtain II is the Broncos' best defender. Sure, safety Justin Simmons is atop that list as well, but both of those statements go without saying.

But what happens when a stud linebacker who called defensive plays as a rookie in 2021 is asked to convert positions in Year 2 under a new defensive coordinator?

That’s exactly what Browning, a former third-rounder, was asked to do from his team in the wake of prized free-agent pass rusher Randy Gregory recovering from a shoulder injury. Not to mention Bradley Chubb, who will return to NFL game action this season following ankle surgery.

Lesser players would panic or even resist the unusual request of changing positions in the NFL. Not Browning, who has wholeheartedly embraced his new role with Denver’s pass-rushing unit.

The 23-year-old’s versatility is what originally caught my eye at the same Senior Bowl that fellow Broncos' pass rusher and collegiate teammate Jonathon Cooper attended, as well as OG Quinn Meinerz. In college, Browning’s unselfish team-first mentality forced him into action as both a pass rusher, and inside and outside linebacker, which is already paying dividends after his second professional training camp.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Browning shows a unique awareness in containing the edge against runs, and a sophisticated approach to combating opposing O-linemen. Rather than bull rush offensive tackles who significantly outweigh him, Browning’s supreme athleticism allows him to quickly shed blocks, using his rapid and violent hands, while also showing an exceptional bend in the pass rush.

Against the Cowboys on Thursday, Browning was putting it to Dallas’ frustrated OL alongside his fellow pass rushers. At one point, his performance was so dominant you could tell he let up and complied with instructions not to hit opposing QB Dak Prescott.

While I was initially skeptical of moving Browning to pass rusher because of his outstanding play at LB, the second-year defender has answered the call of duty thus far for his defense.