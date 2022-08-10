Biggest Surprises on Broncos' First Depth Chart of 2022
The Denver Broncos only have a couple of practices left, and then training camp will be in the books. Camp ends when the preseason begins, and that starts for the Broncos on Saturday when the Dallas Cowboys come to town, first for a joint practice, then for the exhibition match at Empower Field at Mile High.
Butting up against the deadline of an actual game to play, the Broncos unveiled their first depth chart of the 2022 campaign under first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett. There are some interesting implications to analyze.
Let's start with the offense
Offense
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Player
WR
Jerry Jeudy
Kendall Hinton
Seth Williams
Travis Fulgham
Darrius Shepherd
LT
Garett Bolles
Zack Johnson
Quinn Bailey
Tom Compton (PUP)
LG
Dalton Risner
Graham Glasgow
Ben Braden
C
Lloyd Cushenberry III
Luke Wattenberg
Casey Tucker
RG
Quinn Meinerz
Netane Muti
Michael Niese
RT
Calvin Anderson
Cam Fleming
Sebastian Gutierrez
Billy Turner (PUP)
TE
Albert Okwuegbunam
Greg Dulcich
Andrew Beck
Eric Tomlinson
Eric Saubert/Rodney Williams/Dylan Parham
WR (Slot)
KJ Hamler
Montrell Washington
Trey Quinn
Kaden Davis
WR
Courtland Sutton
Tyrie Cleveland
Brandon Johnson
Jalen Virgil
RB
Javonte Williams
Melvin Gordon II
Mike Boone
Tyreik McAllister
Max Borghi
QB
Russell Wilson
Josh Johnson
Brett Rypien
Analysis: The biggest takeaways here start with the running back position. Since camp started, Williams has been the first back onto the field, with Gordon as the No. 2. The Broncos aren't deviating from that with the nominal depth chart.
Williams will be this team's starter in 2022.
At wide receiver, the top trio is as expected: Sutton, Jeudy, and Hamler. This depth chart does show how much this coaching staff values it some Cleveland, though.
At tight end, Okwuegbunam sits atop the depth chart, with the rookie third-rounder, Dulcich, surprisingly placed at No. 2. Dulcich has hardly been on the field due to a hamstring injury, but that's what draft stock will do to one's job prospects. From there, it's Beck, not either of 'the Erics,' who takes precedence on the depth chart.
At right guard, Meinerz seems to have the job sewn up, with Risner at left guard. If the Broncos had to play a game tomorrow, it'd be Anderson starting at right tackle, for better or for worse. Keep in mind, though, Turner and Compton will factor in once they return from the physically unable to perform list.
The battle for the honor of holding Wilson's clipboard currently has Johnson at the head, though this is one of those battles that could be greatly determined by the preseason games.
Defense
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Player
DE
Dre'Mont Jones
McTelvin Agim
Marquiss Spencer
DT
D.J. Jones
Mike Purcell
Matt Henningsen
DE
DeShawn Williams
Jonathan Harris
Eyioma Uwazurike
SLB
Bradley Chubb
Baron Browning
Jonathan Kongbo
Jonathon Cooper
WLB
Malik Reed
Nik Bonitto
Aaron Patrick
Christopher Allen
Randy Gregory (PUP)
ILB
Josey Jewell
Justin Strnad
Kana'i Mauga
ILB
Jonas Griffith
Alex Singleton
Barrington Wade
LCB
Patrick Surtain II
Michael Ojemudia
Damarri Mathis
Bless Austin
Donnie Lewis, Jr.
RCB
Ronald Darby
K'Waun Williams
Essang Bassey
Faion Hicks
Ja'Quan McMillian
SS
Kareem Jackson
Caden Sterns
Delarrin Turner-Yell
FS
Justin Simmons
P.J. Locke
Jamar Johnson
J.R. Reed
Analysis: Woah, Purcell is not listed as a starter. Williams has graced the first depth chart as the starter next to D.J. Jones, and opposite Dre'Mont. This lends credence to the rumors of Purcell being a potential cap casualty at summer's end.
Despite people penciling in Singleton as the starting inside linebacker next to Jewell, Griffith has not relinquished the job he finished with last season with. That's a good sign as Griffith has the potential to be special.
Browning and Bonitto are this team's first pair of depth pass rushers. They'll be the Shane Ray and Shaq Barrett to this year's Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware — Chubb and Gregory (when he comes off the PUP list). Meanwhile, Reed stubbornly hangs onto the starting job in Gregory's stead, but it makes you wonder just what his job security will be when the guy Denver is paying $70 million over five years returns to the field.
There aren't any other surprises on defense, except for Locke currently out-pacing Denver's 2021 fifth-rounder, Johnson. It's hard to see Johnson making the 53-man roster this year with new special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes helping with the roster math.
Special Teams
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Player
PK
Brandon McManus
KO
Brandon McManus
P
Sam Martin
Corliss Waitman
H
Sam Martin
Corliss Waitman
LS
Jacob Bobenmoyer
KR
Montrell Washington
Kendall Hinton
Tyrie Cleveland
Kaden Davis
PR
Montrell Washington
Kendall Hinton
Kaden Davis
Trey Quinn
Analysis: Indeed, Martin has managed to cling to the No. 1 punter job but that'll continue to be hotly contested by Waitman. Martin could be a cap casualty if Waitman can assure the coaches during the preseason he can be trusted.
Washington has the punt and kick returner duties on lock-down. The Broncos drafted Washington in the fifth round this year and immediately earmarked him for the job. He's done nothing to disabuse the coaches of their initial read.
