Biggest Surprises on Broncos' First Depth Chart of 2022

The Denver Broncos only have a couple of practices left, and then training camp will be in the books. Camp ends when the preseason begins, and that starts for the Broncos on Saturday when the Dallas Cowboys come to town, first for a joint practice, then for the exhibition match at Empower Field at Mile High.

Butting up against the deadline of an actual game to play, the Broncos unveiled their first depth chart of the 2022 campaign under first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett. There are some interesting implications to analyze.

Let's start with the offense

Offense

Position Player Player Player Player Player WR Jerry Jeudy Kendall Hinton Seth Williams Travis Fulgham Darrius Shepherd LT Garett Bolles Zack Johnson Quinn Bailey Tom Compton (PUP) LG Dalton Risner Graham Glasgow Ben Braden C Lloyd Cushenberry III Luke Wattenberg Casey Tucker RG Quinn Meinerz Netane Muti Michael Niese RT Calvin Anderson Cam Fleming Sebastian Gutierrez Billy Turner (PUP) TE Albert Okwuegbunam Greg Dulcich Andrew Beck Eric Tomlinson Eric Saubert/Rodney Williams/Dylan Parham WR (Slot) KJ Hamler Montrell Washington Trey Quinn Kaden Davis WR Courtland Sutton Tyrie Cleveland Brandon Johnson Jalen Virgil RB Javonte Williams Melvin Gordon II Mike Boone Tyreik McAllister Max Borghi QB Russell Wilson Josh Johnson Brett Rypien

Analysis: The biggest takeaways here start with the running back position. Since camp started, Williams has been the first back onto the field, with Gordon as the No. 2. The Broncos aren't deviating from that with the nominal depth chart.

Williams will be this team's starter in 2022.

At wide receiver, the top trio is as expected: Sutton, Jeudy, and Hamler. This depth chart does show how much this coaching staff values it some Cleveland, though.

At tight end, Okwuegbunam sits atop the depth chart, with the rookie third-rounder, Dulcich, surprisingly placed at No. 2. Dulcich has hardly been on the field due to a hamstring injury, but that's what draft stock will do to one's job prospects. From there, it's Beck, not either of 'the Erics,' who takes precedence on the depth chart.

At right guard, Meinerz seems to have the job sewn up, with Risner at left guard. If the Broncos had to play a game tomorrow, it'd be Anderson starting at right tackle, for better or for worse. Keep in mind, though, Turner and Compton will factor in once they return from the physically unable to perform list.

The battle for the honor of holding Wilson's clipboard currently has Johnson at the head, though this is one of those battles that could be greatly determined by the preseason games.

Defense

Position Player Player Player Player Player DE Dre'Mont Jones McTelvin Agim Marquiss Spencer DT D.J. Jones Mike Purcell Matt Henningsen DE DeShawn Williams Jonathan Harris Eyioma Uwazurike SLB Bradley Chubb Baron Browning Jonathan Kongbo Jonathon Cooper WLB Malik Reed Nik Bonitto Aaron Patrick Christopher Allen Randy Gregory (PUP) ILB Josey Jewell Justin Strnad Kana'i Mauga ILB Jonas Griffith Alex Singleton Barrington Wade LCB Patrick Surtain II Michael Ojemudia Damarri Mathis Bless Austin Donnie Lewis, Jr. RCB Ronald Darby K'Waun Williams Essang Bassey Faion Hicks Ja'Quan McMillian SS Kareem Jackson Caden Sterns Delarrin Turner-Yell FS Justin Simmons P.J. Locke Jamar Johnson J.R. Reed

Analysis: Woah, Purcell is not listed as a starter. Williams has graced the first depth chart as the starter next to D.J. Jones, and opposite Dre'Mont. This lends credence to the rumors of Purcell being a potential cap casualty at summer's end.

Despite people penciling in Singleton as the starting inside linebacker next to Jewell, Griffith has not relinquished the job he finished with last season with. That's a good sign as Griffith has the potential to be special.

Browning and Bonitto are this team's first pair of depth pass rushers. They'll be the Shane Ray and Shaq Barrett to this year's Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware — Chubb and Gregory (when he comes off the PUP list). Meanwhile, Reed stubbornly hangs onto the starting job in Gregory's stead, but it makes you wonder just what his job security will be when the guy Denver is paying $70 million over five years returns to the field.

There aren't any other surprises on defense, except for Locke currently out-pacing Denver's 2021 fifth-rounder, Johnson. It's hard to see Johnson making the 53-man roster this year with new special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes helping with the roster math.

Special Teams

Position Player Player Player Player PK Brandon McManus KO Brandon McManus P Sam Martin Corliss Waitman H Sam Martin Corliss Waitman LS Jacob Bobenmoyer KR Montrell Washington Kendall Hinton Tyrie Cleveland Kaden Davis PR Montrell Washington Kendall Hinton Kaden Davis Trey Quinn

Analysis: Indeed, Martin has managed to cling to the No. 1 punter job but that'll continue to be hotly contested by Waitman. Martin could be a cap casualty if Waitman can assure the coaches during the preseason he can be trusted.

Washington has the punt and kick returner duties on lock-down. The Broncos drafted Washington in the fifth round this year and immediately earmarked him for the job. He's done nothing to disabuse the coaches of their initial read.

