Biggest Surprises on Broncos' First Depth Chart of 2022

This is the first indication of how the Broncos' roster battles are shaping up with training camp almost in the books.

The Denver Broncos only have a couple of practices left, and then training camp will be in the books. Camp ends when the preseason begins, and that starts for the Broncos on Saturday when the Dallas Cowboys come to town, first for a joint practice, then for the exhibition match at Empower Field at Mile High. 

Butting up against the deadline of an actual game to play, the Broncos unveiled their first depth chart of the 2022 campaign under first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett. There are some interesting implications to analyze. 

Let's start with the offense

Offense

PositionPlayerPlayerPlayerPlayerPlayer

WR

Jerry Jeudy

Kendall Hinton

Seth Williams

Travis Fulgham

Darrius Shepherd

LT

Garett Bolles

Zack Johnson

Quinn Bailey

Tom Compton (PUP)

LG

Dalton Risner

Graham Glasgow

Ben Braden

C

Lloyd Cushenberry III

Luke Wattenberg

Casey Tucker

RG

Quinn Meinerz

Netane Muti

Michael Niese

RT

Calvin Anderson

Cam Fleming

Sebastian Gutierrez

Billy Turner (PUP)

TE

Albert Okwuegbunam

Greg Dulcich

Andrew Beck

Eric Tomlinson

Eric Saubert/Rodney Williams/Dylan Parham

WR (Slot)

KJ Hamler

Montrell Washington

Trey Quinn

Kaden Davis

WR

Courtland Sutton

Tyrie Cleveland

Brandon Johnson

Jalen Virgil

RB

Javonte Williams

Melvin Gordon II

Mike Boone

Tyreik McAllister

Max Borghi

QB

Russell Wilson

Josh Johnson

Brett Rypien

Analysis: The biggest takeaways here start with the running back position. Since camp started, Williams has been the first back onto the field, with Gordon as the No. 2. The Broncos aren't deviating from that with the nominal depth chart. 

Williams will be this team's starter in 2022. 

At wide receiver, the top trio is as expected: Sutton, Jeudy, and Hamler. This depth chart does show how much this coaching staff values it some Cleveland, though. 

At tight end, Okwuegbunam sits atop the depth chart, with the rookie third-rounder, Dulcich, surprisingly placed at No. 2. Dulcich has hardly been on the field due to a hamstring injury, but that's what draft stock will do to one's job prospects. From there, it's Beck, not either of 'the Erics,' who takes precedence on the depth chart. 

At right guard, Meinerz seems to have the job sewn up, with Risner at left guard. If the Broncos had to play a game tomorrow, it'd be Anderson starting at right tackle, for better or for worse. Keep in mind, though, Turner and Compton will factor in once they return from the physically unable to perform list. 

The battle for the honor of holding Wilson's clipboard currently has Johnson at the head, though this is one of those battles that could be greatly determined by the preseason games. 

Defense

PositionPlayerPlayerPlayerPlayerPlayer

DE

Dre'Mont Jones

McTelvin Agim

Marquiss Spencer

DT

D.J. Jones

Mike Purcell

Matt Henningsen

DE

DeShawn Williams

Jonathan Harris

Eyioma Uwazurike

SLB

Bradley Chubb

Baron Browning

Jonathan Kongbo

Jonathon Cooper

WLB

Malik Reed

Nik Bonitto

Aaron Patrick

Christopher Allen

Randy Gregory (PUP)

ILB

Josey Jewell

Justin Strnad

Kana'i Mauga

ILB

Jonas Griffith

Alex Singleton

Barrington Wade

LCB

Patrick Surtain II

Michael Ojemudia

Damarri Mathis

Bless Austin

Donnie Lewis, Jr. 

RCB

Ronald Darby

K'Waun Williams

Essang Bassey

Faion Hicks

Ja'Quan McMillian

SS

Kareem Jackson

Caden Sterns

Delarrin Turner-Yell

FS

Justin Simmons

P.J. Locke

Jamar Johnson

J.R. Reed

Analysis: Woah, Purcell is not listed as a starter. Williams has graced the first depth chart as the starter next to D.J. Jones, and opposite Dre'Mont. This lends credence to the rumors of Purcell being a potential cap casualty at summer's end. 

Despite people penciling in Singleton as the starting inside linebacker next to Jewell, Griffith has not relinquished the job he finished with last season with. That's a good sign as Griffith has the potential to be special. 

Browning and Bonitto are this team's first pair of depth pass rushers. They'll be the Shane Ray and Shaq Barrett to this year's Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware — Chubb and Gregory (when he comes off the PUP list). Meanwhile, Reed stubbornly hangs onto the starting job in Gregory's stead, but it makes you wonder just what his job security will be when the guy Denver is paying $70 million over five years returns to the field. 

There aren't any other surprises on defense, except for Locke currently out-pacing Denver's 2021 fifth-rounder, Johnson. It's hard to see Johnson making the 53-man roster this year with new special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes helping with the roster math. 

Special Teams

PositionPlayerPlayerPlayerPlayer

PK

Brandon McManus

KO

Brandon McManus

P

Sam Martin

Corliss Waitman

H

Sam Martin

Corliss Waitman

LS

Jacob Bobenmoyer

KR

Montrell Washington

Kendall Hinton

Tyrie Cleveland

Kaden Davis

PR

Montrell Washington

Kendall Hinton

Kaden Davis

Trey Quinn

Analysis: Indeed, Martin has managed to cling to the No. 1 punter job but that'll continue to be hotly contested by Waitman. Martin could be a cap casualty if Waitman can assure the coaches during the preseason he can be trusted. 

Washington has the punt and kick returner duties on lock-down. The Broncos drafted Washington in the fifth round this year and immediately earmarked him for the job. He's done nothing to disabuse the coaches of their initial read. 

