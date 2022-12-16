Broncos vs. Cardinals: Week 15 Bold Predictions & Picks

The Denver Broncos came up short in the team's most exciting performance of the season last week. In the NFL, a loss is a loss. There are no moral victories.

Sitting at 3-10, the Broncos host the 4-9 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. It's very possible that neither team's starting quarterback will be available.

Kyler Murray is out for certain as he tore his ACL on Monday night. Russell Wilson is still in concussion protocol and is not expected to be cleared in time to play.

So in a battle of backups — Brett Rypien vs. Colt McCoy — which team comes on top? Let's go around the Mile High Huddle table to see how our staff foresees this one shaking out.

James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 8-5: The Cardinals have disappointed but in the (likely) battle of the backup QBs, McCoy plays a clean enough game, and Kliff Kingsbury calls his best game of the season in loving memory of his friend, mentor, and innovator of the Air Raid Offense, Mike Leach. The Broncos play hard but losing in the way they did to the Chiefs will likely have a lingering effect, which means they start sluggish and give themselves too much to do to try and come back. However, Rypien looks good enough in his spot start, as the Broncos fall just short.

Pick: Cardinals 28, Broncos 24

Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 6-7: What is poised to be a battle between backup quarterbacks, this game still holds some interest for Broncos fans to see whether Jerry Jeudy can keep rolling. On Sunday, the Denver defense controls proceedings, and Jeudy comes up with the winning score to give the Broncos only their fourth win.

Pick: Broncos 21, Cards 10

Mike Evans (@MHHEvans) 6-7: On Sunday, two teams in a free fall will fight it out for dignity. The Broncos and Cardinals offenses have significantly underperformed this season. With Denver's offense ranked 32nd, and Arizona's ranked 17th. The advantage goes to the Broncos' fourth-ranked defense. Look for Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s unit to tip the scale by creating turnovers.

Pick: Broncos 24, Cardinals 20

Brennan Grose (@BrennanGrose1) 6-7: With Murray out, and Wilson still up in the air, this is going to be an extremely interesting matchup due to all the unknowns. However, one thing we do know is that this Denver defense is incredible, and losing to a bad team with a backup isn’t something it will do, regardless of the Broncos' quarterback situation. With Russ, it could be a blowout; without him, expect a close game.

Pick: Broncos 20, Cardinals 10

Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 7-6: With the injuries to the starters at quarterback, this game will come down to who wants it more. The Broncos’ players are still playing tough even though the season has not gone well. The Cardinals seem to be preparing to get to the offseason. Even though I have a tough time picking the Broncos to win any game, they come out on top here.

Pick: Broncos 23, Cardinals 13

Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 6-7: This one's tough. The Broncos have the more inexperienced backup in Rypien but a significantly better defense. Because of Evero's unit, I'm inclined to pick the Broncos here, even with Rypien at the helm in all likelihood, because Denver is 9-1-1 all-time against the Cardinals and a perfect 5-0 at home. Denver's defense feasts on McCoy, notching multiple sacks and two takeaways. Offensively, the Broncos fail to establish the run against Vance Joseph's defense, which puts the onus on Rypien and Jeudy. Gimme Denver in a close one down the wire.

Pick: Broncos 13, Cardinals 10

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 8-5: Forget (potentially) McCoy vs. Rypien. This game boils down to Evero vs. Joseph, former Broncos head coach-turned-Cardinals defensive coordinator. Like usual, it likely will be a low-scoring affair, but a winnable one against an Arizona squad that lost Murray to a torn ACL and whose GM, Steve Keim, just took an indefinite leave of absence. I'm trusting my heart over my head.

Pick: Broncos 19, Cardinals 16

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 7-6: The Broncos keep losing close games, but the team is fighting and looks far from a squad packing it up this season. This week’s opponent, on the other hand, looks like a squad ready for the offseason. Giving up the most points per game in the NFL and down their starting quarterback, this really feels like a game the Broncos can and should win. If Wilson plays, then the Broncos will get their fourth win of the season.

Pick: Broncos 26, Cardinals 16

Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 5-8: The Cardinals, like the Broncos, have played nowhere close to expectations. They have now lost Murray for the season. However, that doesn't mean this will be an easy win for Denver. The Broncos are dealing with a lot of injuries, which may include Wilson not playing Sunday, and their inconsistent play, in general, remains a problem. I'm expecting an ugly game, but maybe the Broncos will save some face.

Pick: Broncos 13, Cardinals 9

Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 6-7: Because Adam Schefter said he believes Wilson will not play on Sunday, I’m assuming the Broncos pick up a close victory against the Cardinals. Denver's defense can get a couple turnovers against McCoy. A big day is on tap for Broncos rookie tight end Greg Dulcich. A last-minute game-winning score snaps Denver's five-game losing streak in one of two final home games.

Pick: Broncos 17, Cardinals 13

Lance Sanderson (@SandersonMHH) 3-10: If there's any one thing you can guarantee about this Broncos team, it's that they always find a way to mess things up. This is a very winnable game, and if Russ were available, the Broncos should win handily. If not, McCoy is a good enough player to keep things tight and pull out a win for the Cardinals. It's going to be a bad football game either way.

Pick: Cardinals 17, Broncos 13

Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 3-10: Having to face McCoy should make life a little easier for the Broncos' defense, but with how the offense has been, you can't trust them to score enough points. Denver could also be trotting out its backup quarterback for this one, making for a boring battle between two teams with a combined seven wins this season. At the end, both teams find themselves 4-10 after Denver's defense does enough to give the offense extra opportunities.

Pick: Broncos 16, Cardinals 12

Dylan Von Arx (@arx_d) 5-8: With McCoy starting this week, expect the Denver defense to feast. Whether Wilson plays or not will determine how close this game is. Either way, Denver should come away with a victory at home and at least two turnovers.

Pick: Broncos 16, Cardinals 10

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!