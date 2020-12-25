Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Chargers | Week 16 | Predictions & Picks

James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 7-7: A lot will be made of how the Los Angeles Chargers collapsed in their Week 8 matchup with the Denver Broncos, but that shouldn't matter for this one. Simply put, it's gut-check time for the Broncos and they need to respond to last week's ugly loss in a positive way. This is a team and a coaching staff with a quarterback under pressure who need results, and whether we like it or not, time is ticking on their evaluation. The Broncos secondary depth will be tested against the Chargers with Justin Herbert playing well. Lock will play decently but the Broncos will come up just short in this one.

Pick: Chargers 27, Broncos 24

Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) 9-5: At some point, the Broncos need to get on track in the AFC West. Sunday presents quite the, well, gift opportunity against a bad Chargers squad. Two young quarterbacks in Lock and Herbert will duel it out, but I like Denver’s weapons more in a shootout.

Pick: Broncos 30, Chargers 28

Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 8-6: Last week, the Broncos finally succumbed on defense. The injury holes just can't be patched up anymore which is alarming news with Herbert in fine form for a rookie. Lock plays decently in this one but his three touchdown passes come up short of victory.

Pick: Chargers 38, Broncos 24

Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH) 10-4: The Broncos showed this past week that the unfortunate injuries have caught up with the defense. They were leaking little by little, but the losses in the secondary make it hard to see the Broncos slowing down a very strong passing attack that Herbert and the Charger offense will bring on Sunday. The only way the Broncos can keep up in this game is if the offense is willing to get into a shootout and keep up. The Broncos do have the weapons to put up points in a hurry and have found some rhythm to close out the season, but this is a game where Lock has to shine in order to compete. In the end, the Broncos have a late turnover that seals their fate causing them to come up just a bit short.

Pick: Chargers 31, Broncos 28

Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 8-6: The Broncos have had the Chargers' number of late, even in the losing seasons post-Super Bowl 50. With all the injuries the Broncos have sustained, it's hard to see them pulling out another victory. However, Lock will out-duel Herbert and the Broncos defense finds a way to finally create multiple turnovers to steal another close victory again.

Pick: Broncos 31, Chargers 27

Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 8-6: Boy, was I wrong about the Broncos last week. That was ugly. But it could have a watershed effect and perhaps it was a wake-up call, considering the humiliating nature of how the Bills just curb-stomped the Broncos, especially late in the game. We'll know soon. Herbert is a rising star in the NFL and while the Broncos are as thin as it gets at cornerback, I like Vic Fangio's prospects of confounding the rookie just long enough to get home. Bold prediction: Herbert will get hit a lot in this game and Bradley Chubb — riding high off his first Pro Bowl nod — will post a two-sack game and inch closer to double-digits on the season. Justin Simmons picks off Herbert and De'Vante Bausby gets his first interception in the NFL. Lock answers the bell and shows his GM, head coach, and offensive coordinator that he heard their respective calls for 'consistency' loud and clear. It won't be a four-score outing like the Carolina game but Lock has a day, leading the Broncos to victory over the Chargers and extending his head-to-head record vs. Herbert 2-0.

Pick: Broncos 27, Chargers 20

Trevor Judge (@TrevorJudge) 9-5: The last time these teams met, Denver had to overcome a 21-point second-half deficit to pull off the come-from-behind win. But the Broncos team taking the field this week is missing some key players since that last matchup. This injury-riddled Denver defense will have its hands full in keeping Herbert at bay for 60 minutes. Look for Chargers WR Keenan Allen to have a nice day against Fangio’s depleted secondary.

Pick: Chargers 27, Broncos 17

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 9-5: The Broncos have nothing but pride to play for, and the opportunity to sweep their division rival for the first time since 2015. Going against the grain (and don't ask me why), I envision a sloppy, low-scoring struggle between two young quarterbacks in Lock and Herbert. Flip a coin for this defensive battle — but get those brooms ready.

Pick: Broncos 17, Chargers 16

Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 8-6: Denver is up one week and down the next. Going from a great win over Carolina to an absolute butt whipping at the hands of Buffalo, it’s hard to know which Broncos squad will show up. Denver is decimated at cornerback and is about to cross swords with a QB having the best statistical rookie season ever. Herbert let the last game slip between his fingers but with Denver so dinged in the secondary, I don’t see that happening this time.

Pick: Chargers 27, Broncos 16

Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 11-3: The Broncos are reeling after a blowout loss against a playoff contender but they have the chance to bounce back against the Chargers. But it will be challenging with a decimated secondary. Last time, the Broncos had to rally when trailing by 21 points but they won't be able to get away with that again. Denver needs to come out strong on offense this time around. Do that, and the Broncos have a chance to win. I'm giving them that chance, despite all the injuries.

Pick: Broncos 24, Chargers 21

Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 9-5: For anyone who says the next two games don’t matter, you couldn’t be more mistaken. Lock has eight quarters of football left to convince GM John Elway that he’s the rightful incumbent in 2021. Expect to see as much Melvin Gordon as the Chargers will asllow. Turnovers for the Broncos offense are to be expected — maybe even an interception or fumble recovery from ex-Bronco Chris Harris, Jr. against his former team. Herbert has a solid game against a depleted Broncos secondary, using TE Hunter Henry this time around. The difference between Lock and Herbert becomes even more glaring. The Broncos quit on the coaches, and each other, on the way to another loss. 1, 2, 3... Cancun!

Pick: Chargers 31, Broncos 24

Lance Sanderson (@SandersonMHH) 9-5: The season of frustration for the Broncos is almost over, but there are still a few road bumps on the way. Herbert has been massively impressive and had a stellar first half against the Broncos in their first matchup. This time around, the Broncos secondary is completely eviscerated, so I see the rookie having a big day through four quarters. Can Lock keep up? I don't think so this time.

Pick: Chargers 27, Broncos 17

Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 8-6: Coach Fangio doesn't get his wish from Santa as the Broncos secondary can't hold up against the Chargers passing game. The Broncos offense does alright, but ends up falling short.

Pick: Chargers 31, Broncos 20

