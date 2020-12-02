By divine Football God intervention, Will Parks is back with the Denver Broncos.

As first reported by KOA's Benjamin Allbright, the Broncos claimed the veteran safety off waivers Wednesday, one day following his release from the Philadelphia Eagles. The San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings also put in claims, according to Eagles reporter Mike Kaye.

Parks will be elevated to the active roster in place of cornerback Bryce Callahan, who's headed to injured reserve with a foot injury, the Denver Post reported Wednesday.

The Broncos have since announced Parks' addition.

A 2016 sixth-round pick who quickly became a fan favorite, Parks recorded 149 combined tackles, 13 pass breakups, and four interceptions across 62 games (15 starts) for the Broncos. He was a dual-threat contributor on defense and special teams.

Parks, 26, entered the 2020 offseason as a free agent whom Denver opted not to re-sign. The Arizona product instead took his talents to Philadelphia, his home town, inking a one-year, $1.5 million deal. He was seldom-used for the injury-wracked Eagles, making just 13 tackles in six appearances (three starts) before being waived.

Once he returns to speed in Vic Fangio's defensive scheme, Parks will slide in as the No. 3 safety behind starters Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson, likely making Trey Marshall or PJ Locke expendable.

9News' Mike Klis speculates that Parks, assuming he clears the requisite COVID-19 testing protocols, could help fill the slot void created by Callahan's expected multi-week absence.

