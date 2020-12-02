The prognosis is in on injured Denver Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan ... and it's not great.

Head coach Vic Fangio announced Wednesday that Callahan will miss “a couple of weeks, probably minimum" due to the right foot issue he sustained in Sunday's loss to New Orleans. He "definitely" won't play in the team's Week 13 primetime showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fangio reaffirmed it's a "different" injury than the one to Callahan's surgically-repaired left foot which caused him to sit out the entire 2019 season, his first with the Broncos after inking a three-year, $21 million free-agent contract.

This is a brutal development for Callahan, who was in the midst of an All-Pro-caliber 2020 campaign. The sixth-year vet has collected 36 solo tackles, five pass deflections, and two interceptions across nine appearances, grading out as Pro Football Focus' No. 2 overall CB trailing only Miami's Xavien Howard. His 0.54 yards allowed per coverage snap is the second-lowest mark among all NFL corners, via PFF.

“I know everybody was disappointed that we brought him in last year and he couldn’t play, but he was injured," Fangio said on Nov. 2. "I knew how he could play if he stayed healthy, and he’s proving that this year.”

With Callahan sidelined seemingly indefinitely, the Broncos could lean on undrafted rookie Essang Bassey to fill the slot void. They'll likely also give more snaps to third-round pick Michael Ojemudia and perhaps De'Vante Bausby behind CB1 AJ Bouye.

