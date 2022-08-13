Broncos vs. Cowboys: 4 Questions that Need Answers

Football season is back!

Teams all across the NFL landscape are finishing their training camp and preseason games are upon us, starting with the Denver Broncos taking on the reigning NFC East-champion Dallas Cowboys.

By now, we know the Broncos' major storylines from the offseason, including hiring head coach Nathaniel Hackett, trading for franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, and the new ownership group headed by Walmart heir Rob Walton. While those storylines are replete with intrigue, the shape of this roster hasn’t fully taken place yet.

The preseason games traditionally have a massive impact on the final 53-man roster, with none possibly more important than this game against the Cowboys. Most of Denver's (and Dallas') presumed starters are likely going to sit this contest out so that the coaching staff may get a better look at some of the depth players fighting for a roster slot.

So what storylines should we keep our eye on heading into the first live game action we’ve seen since early January?

Is this Team Ready for Live-Bullet Action? Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Depending on who you ask, the structure and pace of the training camp practices have been hotly debated across Broncos Country. With every third day of practice seeing a slower-paced jog-through to ensure the overall health of the team, criticism has been flying around that these players may not be calloused enough for full contact. While the emphasis on health and mental preparation has been Hackett's focus, there hasn’t been much live contact in tackling drills, including even the joint practice with the Cowboys on Thursday. While some of those concerns were assuaged in that practice due to a highly intense atmosphere and several fights throughout the day, we still need to see it on the field when the lights are on. There’s little doubt that the players appreciate this approach to keep their bodies fresh for the season. However, tackling is an art that needs to be practiced in order to master it. I'm curious to see how this new approach to practice plays out. Could we see a lot of missed tackles? Or will we see the Broncos ready to get nasty when the time comes because they aren't already sore and hurting from a brutal training camp? This begs to question: who might be the players that step in to fill those roles, not only to possibly begin the season, but also throughout the year? According to multiple reports, Broncos' rookie Montrell Washington has flashed multiple times as he has been one of the first to step into the slot with the first team. Veteran slot receiver Kendall Hinton has also been great in his practice time. As far as replacing what Patrick did within the offense, it sounds as if rookie Brandon Johnson has been one of the first depth players to see time with the first team, with Seth Williams seeing action with the twos. Flash plays in camp are nice, but these young receivers 5need to translate to game action. It’ll be interesting to see who steps to the table when the chips are on the line. Can Browning & Bonitto make Malik Reed Expendable? Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports The Broncos struggled to create pass pressure coming off of the edge last season, forcing GM George Paton to make a couple of moves to address the talent level in the room. Not only did the Broncos sign Randy Gregory, who won’t play as he is still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, but he drafted Nik Bonitto in the second round. On top of those moves, the second-year Baron Browning has been moved to the edge rather than playing as an off-ball coverage linebacker. According to reports, Browning has shown out at camp, being a nearly unblockable figure as a pass rusher and displaying incredible bend around the arc. With Gregory and Bradley Chubb not expected to play, this is a massive opportunity to show that Browning and Bonitto can overtake veteran depth defender Malik Reed, who has constantly been tabbed as a potential trade piece this offseason. Reed, who signed a $2.433 million restricted free-agent tender that becomes fully guaranteed if he makes the opening 53-man roster, has been a fine player as a situational depth pass rusher for the Broncos. But his run defense leaves a lot to be desired. If Browning and Bonitto can show to be better as pass rushers and hold up better in the run game, Reed could be a camp cap casualty to help save the Broncos some valuable salary cap space. How Does the Cornerback Depth Look? Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Denver possesses a very strong starting cornerback unit with Patrick Surtain II, Ronald Darby, and K’Waun Williams, but the depth behind them is still a big question mark that needs some answers. Micheal Ojemudia, a third-year player from Iowa, has seen some major ups and downs in training camp as he continues to hone his craft. According to some reports from training camp, he has been sticky in coverage but hasn’t gotten many turnovers or knocked many balls away when targeted. Behind him, rookie Damarri Mathis has continuously turned heads while making several plays on the football including an incredible diving interception while playing against the third team offense. With Ojemudia coming off of an injury-marred 2021 season, as well as the draft capital spent to select Mathis to bolster the unit, there is a possibility that Ojemudia is fighting for his spot as the primary depth defender on the boundary.

As far as the slot cornerback competition is concerned, veteran Essang Bassey has been trying to stave off rookie Faion Hicks and veteran Bless Austin. Bassey has struggled to keep up with faster slot receivers in the past, so an upgrade is definitely on the radar.

With five players fighting for the last two or three spots in the room, this battle could be only getting started.

