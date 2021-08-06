Broncos Cut Veteran WR Before First Preseason Game

Sports Illustrated home
Broncos Cut WR Amara Darboh, Activate S Jamar Johnson

A pair of Friday roster moves.
Author:
Publish date:

The Denver Broncos currently have more wide receivers than they know what to do with. So, on Friday, the team announced the release of one — Amara Darboh.

In a corresponding move to meet the 90-man roster limit, Denver activated rookie safety Jamar Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Darboh joined the Broncos in June following their mandatory minicamp. The former Seattle Seahawks third-round pick was brought to training camp but failed to gain any separation among the club's log-jammed WR corps.

Darboh's ouster whittles the position down to Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, K.J. Hamler, Tim Patrick, Tyrie Cleveland, Trinity Benson, Seth Williams, Kendall Hinton, Diontae Spencer, Warren Jackson, DeVontres Dukes, Branden Mack, and De'Mornay Pierson-El.

The Broncos are likely to carry six receivers on their regular-season roster — Sutton, Jeudy, Hamler, and Patrick being locks.

Johnson, the 164th overall selection of April's draft, participated in his first on-field camp session after coming off the COVID list, where he remained since July 26. The Indiana product was expected to compete with fellow rookie Caden Sterns for the No. 3 safety role behind veteran starters Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson.

However, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio cautioned that Johnson — who was pancaked by fullback Adam Prentice to close Friday's practice — is "way behind" in his developmental process and will need to stay on the field to close the gap.

“He’s got to get reps," Fangio said. "It’s one thing to sit in the meeting and learn it. Same thing with Browning. Those two guys are way behind, especially Browning. There’s no way to catch up other than to get out there and practice.”

