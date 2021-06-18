Broncos Announce Acquisition of Former Seahawks WR

Of the five players who tried out for the Denver Broncos amid this week's mandatory minicamp, two have subsequently put pen to paper.

On Thursday, the Broncos announced the signing of wide receiver Amara Darboh. The team also inked WR De'Mornay Pierson-El and waived punter Max Duffy and linebacker Natrez Patrick (with an injury designation) in corresponding moves, putting Denver at its 90-man offseason roster limit.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Darboh, 27, is technically a third-year pro despite entering the NFL as a 2017 third-round pick of the Seahawks, for whom he appeared in 16 career games, catching eight receptions for 71 scoreless yards. Darboh, following a second stint in Seattle in 2018, has since bounced around various practice squads — from Tampa Bay to Pittsburgh to, most recently, Carolina.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound wideout was a fairly accomplished collegian at Michigan, finishing his four-year tenure with 2,062 yards and 14 TDs on 151 grabs. A prototypical X receiver, Darboh drew pre-draft comparisons to ex-Patriots and Bengals WR Brandon LaFell.

"Like LaFell, there’s no one area in which Darboh excels, but he can be a productive complementary receiver, particularly in a vertical passing attack that gives him a chance to make plays down the field," noted his Pro Football Focus scouting report.

As in the case of Pierson-El, however, Darboh faces nearly impossible odds of cracking Denver's final 2021 squad. The club could opt to carry "just" six WRs, and at least four — Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, K.J. Hamler, Tim Patrick — are roster locks, with Tyrie Cleveland, Seth Williams, and Kendall Hinton also pushing up the log-jammed depth chart.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!