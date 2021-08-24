Report: Broncos Waive LB Josh Watson & WR Branden Mack Ahead of 80-Man Deadline

With the NFL deadline to get down to 80 players approaching later on Tuesday, the Denver Broncos made two additional roster cuts this morning. Linebacker Josh Watson and wide receiver Branden Mack were waived Tuesday morning, according to multiple reports.

In the last 24 hours, the Broncos have made multiple cuts and roster moves to get down to 80 players. On Monday, the team signed running back Stevie Scott after Adrian Killins was waived/injured.

With one preseason game left to go against the Los Angeles Rams, the remaining players on the Broncos' roster still have a great opportunity to lay claim to a roster spot on the final 53-man squad. Each year, jobs are won and lost in the final preseason game and that fact isn't lost on the Broncos' coaches, who will no doubt be harping on that very issue all week.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

After trucking their two opponents to the tune of 63-9 in the first two preseason games, if nothing else, the Broncos have proven that this time around, the roster has real depth. This is a welcome development after the injury bug ravaged this team last year and the Broncos' dearth of talent was exposed to the tune of a 5-11 season.

Here's to hoping the Broncos can get some quality production out of the quarterback position this year because regardless of which 53 guys make the final roster, and who those last five or six roster spots will be claimed by, this team is too talented to squander another season in the NFL doldrums.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!