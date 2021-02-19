Report: Broncos Cut Veteran Defender from Offseason Roster

HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Report: Broncos Release Veteran DT Kyle Peko

To the unemployment line.
If Kyle Peko plays in the NFL this year, it won't be with the Denver Broncos.

According to 9News' Mike Klis, the Broncos on Thursday notified the veteran defensive tackle of his release from the 90-man offseason roster.

A 2016 undrafted free agent, Peko began his professional career in Denver, spending his first three seasons in the Mile High City and vacillating, somewhat famously, from the active roster, to the practice squad, to the unemployment line.

Peko, 27, defected to the Buffalo Bills in 2018, again bouncing between the taxi squad and the street, before being waived and having a cup of coffee with the Indianapolis Colts in 2019. He then was signed back by the Broncos off the Colts' practice squad, contributing five combined tackles for the orange and blue.

The cousin of ex-Broncos starting nose tackle Domato Peko, Kyle opted out of the 2020 campaign due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. Per Klis, he's since passed his physical "and intends to keep playing."

Peko is the seventh player chopped this offseason by new Denver general manager George Paton, joining cornerback AJ Bouye, tight end Jordan Leggett, defensive lineman Joel Heath, wide receiver Fred Brown, safety Alijah Holder, and offensive tackle Darrin Paulo.

Peko's departure — one week after the team signed ex-Titans and Patriots DL Isaiah Mack — is another domino to fall along a defensive line that will undergo further alterations with starter Shelby Harris slated for unrestricted free agency and overpaid 2020 acquisition Jurrell Casey a prime release candidate.

