Report: Broncos Sign Former Titans, Patriots DT

Another day, another defensive move for the Denver Broncos.

After chopping cornerback A.J. Bouye from the secondary on Wednesday, new Broncos general manager George Paton added Isaiah Mack to the defensive line on Thursday, signing the 25-year-old (in March) to an undisclosed contract, the Denver Post's Ryan O'Halloran first reported.

Mack (6-1, 299) entered the NFL in 2019, signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent. He cracked the Titans' 53-man roster and appeared in 13 games (one start) as a rookie, notching eight tackles, two quarterback hits, and 1.5 sacks across 170 defensive snaps.

He again made Tennessee's final roster in 2020 but lasted only eight games and two tackles before being waived on Nov. 2. The New England Patriots claimed him off waivers the following day. Bouncing between the practice team and COVID-19 reserve squad, Mack tallied just one tackle for New England.

The 6-foot-3, 305-pound defender played collegiately at Chattanooga, for whom he was a five-year contributor, a second-team All-SoCon selection in 2017, and first-team All-SoCon choice in 2018 — the same year he was named SoCon Defensive Player of the Year after totaling 78 tackles (11 for loss), 8.5 sacks, two pass breakups, and two forced fumbles.

A prototypical three-technique tackle, he profiled as a two-down NFL rotational backup. Which is what the Patriots and Titans made him, and what the Broncos figure to make him, assuming Mack survives until, and through, training camp.

As far as Feb. 11 signings go, it's a decent flier by Paton, who might not be done tinkering with the DL, as veteran starter Shelby Harris is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent and highly-paid 2020 acquisition Jurrell Casey is a prime release candidate.

