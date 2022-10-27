Skip to main content

Report: Broncos LG Dalton Risner 'Available for the Right Price'

The fourth-year lineman is purportedly on the trade block.

The impending return of Denver Broncos offensive lineman Tom Compton, slated to come off the Physically Unable to Perform list, may coincide with the departure of left guard Dalton Risner.

Per The Score's Jordan Schultz, Risner is "receiving interest" and "available for the right price" ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. He's one of four Broncos players purportedly on the block, along with outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

A 2019 second-round pick of the previous regime, Risner boasts 54 games of starting experience and, a former collegiate tackle, offers versatility that most teams covet. Under former Broncos OL coach Mike Munchak, the 6-foot-5, 312-pound blocker began his career with quality play and appeared to be a foundational pillar.

However, Risner has regressed in 2022 after Munchak was replaced by Butch Barry and his wide-zone scheme. Entering Week 8, the Colorado native ranks as Pro Football Focus' No. 43 OG among 77 qualifiers, drawing poor run-blocking marks (53.5). He's allowed only one sack but too often gets blown back — or outright lost — in pass protection.

In the final year of his rookie deal, his age-27 campaign, Risner is counting $3.593 million against the Broncos' salary cap. The club would recoup $2.79 million in savings and eat $803,597 in dead money by trading him prior to the deadline.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If dealt, Denver likely would install Compton or Netane Muti at LG, flanking left tackle Calvin Anderson and center Lloyd Cushenberry.

“Having rotating chairs, injuries and all of those things happen with a new system and getting live reps against different people, there’s a lot of things that need to be factored into it," coordinator Justin Outten said Thursday of the offensive line. "I’m proud of those guys, they’ve been battling. Then having situations where you go from a typical inside zone scheme to a more outside zone scheme and buying into that process, there’s still process to be made there. I think having these adversity situations with the injuries and all that, it’s just a part of the game at this point. It’s a credit to the position coaches for getting those guys coached up that are not starters and treating them like starters, that way they can step into a role like that.”

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Dalton Risner
News

Report: Broncos LG Dalton Risner 'Available for the Right Price'

By Zack Kelberman
Bradley Chubb
News

Broncos Offered a 'Competitive Package' to Trade OLB Bradley Chubb

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Russell Wilson Sends Message to Broncos Amid Rampant Trade Rumors

By Keith Cummings
Denver Broncos general manager George Paton before the game against the Houston Texans at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos Should Resist the Temptation to Hold a Fire-Sale

By Dylan Von Arx
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) talks with quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos' Three Best Options to Take Over Offensive Play Calling

By Erick Trickel
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) celebrates with linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) after a play in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos' Defense Needs More Takeaways to Be Considered Great

By Thomas Hall
Jerry Jeudy
News

Report: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy at 'Center' of Trade Calls

By Zack Kelberman
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks on from the sideline in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Russell Wilson Casts Doubt on Broncos' Motivation to Sit Him

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
News

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Addresses Outside Pressure

By Keith Cummings