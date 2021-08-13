Broncos Insider Updates Severity of Injury to LG Dalton Risner

An insider cleared the air on Dalton Risner's injury that caused him to leave the Broncos-Vikings scrimmage.

On Thursday, Broncos Country held its collective breath when news hit the wire that the team's starting left guard — and the emotional leader of the offensive line — left practice with a knee injury. The Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio was unable to offer up any definitive update on Risner's injury after practice.

“Not sure of the severity yet," Fangio said post-practice.

Fortunately, with a little time having passed for the Broncos' medical staff to fully examine Risner, 9NEWS' Mike Klis provided an update on Twitter after talking to the third-year starter.

"Starting LG Dalton Risner says he's good," Klis tweeted. "Tweaked his knee that caused momentary discomfort but it came around quickly. He was held out of [the] final team drill as a precaution. If the No. 1 offensive line is playing Saturday, he says he'll be there."

If Risner is feeling bullish enough to strong-arm his way onto the field on Saturday night, when the Broncos pop their preseason cherry against the Minnesota Vikings, then it's a good sign that his tweaked knee is nothing serious. Risner is the type of leader where it's a matter of pride — if his first-team O-line brethren are out there in the heat of battle, he will be, too.

Risner was one of Denver's two second-round picks back in 2019, selected one spot ahead of quarterback Drew Lock (41 and 42). The two connected as rookies, serving as roommates for rookie camp and forging a lasting bond that continues today.

Since arriving in the Mile High City, the Kansas State product has started all 32 possible games at left guard. Risner was named to Pro Football Focus' All-Rookie team in 2019 and despite high hopes of a big Year 2 jump, he struggled somewhat in 2020.

Still, Risner proved to the Broncos he could be relied upon and has established himself as a stand-up leader in the locker room. Entering 2021, he has high expectations for himself and the Broncos.

Nothing short of a Pro Bowl or All-Pro nod will satiate him as an individual player, and when it comes to the team, it's playoffs-or-bust for Risner. You've got to respect the man's high standards and ambition for his team.

The Colorado native will get Friday to lick his wounds before deciding how to approach Saturday's preseason debut vs. the Vikings. For now, Broncos Country can indeed exhale. Despite free-agent running back Mike Boone being carted off the practice field with a quad injury on Thursday, the team's starting left guard will be no worse for the wear when this week is all said and done.

