Broncos RB Mike Boone Carted From Joint Vikings Practice with Quad Injury

Boone went down against his former team.

Broncos running back Mike Boone was carted off the field after suffering a lower-leg injury during Thursday's joint practice against the Vikings, his former team.

Boone, who defected Minnesota for Denver this offseason, pulled up lame following a running play, per media reports. He attempted to walk off with the assistance of a trainer — but couldn't, and fell to the ground in apparent pain — prompting a cart ride to the locker room for further examination.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio later revealed that Boone suffered a quad injury.

One of several ex-Vikings to follow new general manager George Paton to the Mile High City, Boone was enjoying a terrific training camp and appeared to have locked down the No. 3 RB role, usurping Royce Freeman. The fourth-year vet — Phillip Lindsay's replacement — was even putting some heat on second-round rookie Javonte Williams behind presumed starter Melvin Gordon.

“I like Mike. Mike is a good running back," Fangio said on Aug. 3. "He’s got juice, he’s explosive, he’s decisive and he runs hard for a guy that’s maybe on the small side, but he doesn’t play small. I like Mike. Mike is not a guy to fall asleep on.”

Boone should be considered out for Saturday's preseason opener at Minnesota. Depending on the severity of his ailment, it's possible he's sidelined until the Sept. 12 regular-season lid-lifter against the New York Giants.

Gordon, Williams, and Freeman will split carries in Boone's stead, with practice-squad candidates LeVante Bellamy and Damarea Crockett also likely to see increased usage amid the exhibition period.

