5 Broncos Defenders Needing a Big Day in Preseason Game 1 vs. Cowboys

The Denver Broncos are getting ready for their first preseason game vs. the Dallas Cowboys, and many players need to step up. Roster battles are taking place on both sides of the ball, but especially on defense.

Denver has a few positions on its defense where it's still trying to determine who the starter will be, plus multiple primary backup spots. The Broncos have to find winners for these jobs soon so they can start prepping for the season without figuring out who the starters will be.

The Broncos' first preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys will be a litmus test for these players as they look to answer some of the questions about the roster. Let's break down five defenders who really need to show out in preseason Game 1.

McTelvin Agim | IDL Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports When Agim has taken the field since his rookie season, he has shown his ability as a pass rusher. However, he has consistently been an issue against the run. As he enters his third year, he had a chance to compete for a starting job, but now he is more likely competing to make the roster. By all reports coming out of camp, there is a clear gap between the depth on the defensive line, and Agim is the fifth or sixth guy. There hasn't been much praise for him coming out of camp, and GM George Paton has made it clear they want to revamp the defensive line. Agim needs a good game against the Cowboys as a pass rusher and run defender. The problem Paton is trying to solve was how bad Denver did against the run last year upfront. That is Agim's biggest area of concern and where he has to show up the most. The good news is, based on reports out of Cowboys camp, their offensive line is struggling top to bottom. Michael Ojemudia | CB Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Ojemudia had a good offseason in mini-camp and OTAs. He reportedly had a solid start to training camp, but the last few practices have been concerning. During Monday's practice, Ojemudia got burned for a big play by Jalen Virgil. It was a play he was said to have a perfect position, but he never got his hands involved in the play. That isn't the only time that has been said about Ojemudia in coverage. At the start of training camp, Ojemudia was said to be the No. 4 corner, but rookie Demarri Mathis has been killing it and could have taken that spot over. Ojemudia is still expected to make the roster, barring a potential trade, but he still has to show up against the Cowboys. If he doesn't, it could hurt his status and potentially drop him even farther on the depth chart. Nik Bonitto | Edge Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports The Broncos' first draft pick has had a rough start to training camp. He has struggled to be consistent as a pass rusher and run defender by multiple accounts, although he did shine during Thursday's scrimmage with the Cowboys, posting four sacks. When he has a chance to show off his quick first step, he does well, but right now, that seems to be all he has in his arsenal. When entering camp, many assumed Bonitto would be the third edge, but Baron Browning and Malik Reed are filling in more for Randy Gregory than Bonitto. Even Aaron Patrick has reportedly gotten some first-team reps and done exceptionally well with them. Bonitto isn't in danger of not making the roster, but the rookie needs to step up against the Cowboys if he wants to remain part of the competition for primary backup at the edge position. Alex Singleton | LB Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports It has become abundantly clear that the Broncos are looking for help at linebackers. While some may assume that is for a starting job, that doesn't seem to be the case. Josey Jewell and Jonas Griffith have had excellent practices and look like they will be a great starting duo. The issue is the depth, and Singleton was brought in for special teams' play and to help bolster the unit. However, by accounts from practice, there is a massive gap in performance from the starting two to the following two that Denver needs help with. The Broncos have to upgrade that third linebacker spot that currently is manned by Singelton. Singleton will need a good game against the Cowboys to try and close that gap and help the Broncos' front office be a little more comfortable. If that doesn't happen, it wouldn't be shocking to see Paton bring in additional linebacker help, especially after nearly bringing in Anthony Barr. Essang Bassey | Nickel Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Essang Bassey has been a catch magnet since he entered the NFL, and camp practices have been much of the same. While Bassey has been the starting nickel while K'Waun Williams was out with an injury, it hasn't been nearly good enough. Jerry Jeudy has eaten Bassey for lunch consistently, and Bassey has struggled no matter the receiver.

With the injury history to Williams, Denver needs a nickel that can inspire more confidence than Bassey, who doesn't offer up much on special teams to help him out. Despite still being the backup, he seems close to losing that spot as rookie Faion Hicks is closing in.

Bassey has to do a much better job in the game against the Cowboys if he wants to gain some lost ground to Hicks. If he struggles, then this time next week, there could be a new backup nickel corner.

