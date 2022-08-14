3 Broncos Draft Picks on Notice After Preseason Game 1

There were plenty of younger players and backups who showed promise in the Denver Broncos' 17-7 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Saturday night's preseason opener.

However, there are a few players who needed to show more, and, in some cases, they're recent draft picks who either haven't stepped up or may simply be caught up in a numbers game.

Let's look at three recent draft picks who are no longer guaranteed to make the final 53-man roster, for one reason or another.

McTelvin Agim | DL

After spending the past two seasons as mostly inactive, then only utilized on a small number of snaps when Agim was active, some may have hoped that Agim would improve in 2022.

But that hasn't happened. Not only does Agim's run defense remain an issue, but he isn't finishing in the pass rush. He's being outplayed by the likes of Matt Henningsen and Jonathan Harris, while veteran Mike Purcell is making a case to stick around.

Agim will likely be kept until final cuts are made because he might have trade value for a team that needs defensive line depth. However, the 2020 third-round pick now finds himself on notice.

Jamar Johnson | S

The Broncos drafted two safeties in the fifth round last year. While Caden Sterns has shown promise, Johnson, a fellow fifth-round pick, has failed to impress.

Johnson was mostly inactive last season and appears to have fallen down the depth chart. He didn't play much in the preseason opener, and, when he played, he wasn't good.

P.J. Locke is making his case to be the fourth safety on the roster, and, if the Broncos keep five safeties, they may be more inclined to go with 2022 fifth-rounder Delarrin Turner-Yell. That would mean Johnson is a likely cut, though the Broncos could add him to the practice squad.

Tyrie Cleveland | WR

Cleveland has been sidelined because of a shot to the throat he took during training camp. He's not expected to play in the preseason.

Unfortunately, that makes it difficult for Cleveland to make the final roster. The likes of Seth Williams, Brandon Johnson, and Jalen Virgil impressed in the preseason opener and now have the inside track on the depth spots.

In this case, it has nothing to do with Cleveland's performance as it has to do with him being caught up in the numbers game. However, if he doesn't make the final roster, the 2020 seventh-round pick could be a practice squad addition.

