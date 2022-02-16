There’s no doubt Broncos Country is zeroed in on the rumors, speculation, and reports of Green Bay Packers' back-to-back NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and any possibility of the quarterback getting dealt to Denver. So much so that some fans have tossed aside the Denver Broncos' first-round draft pick of 2022 because they feel it’ll be dealt as one of the multiple pieces in a trade package to Green Bay.

I’ve heavily speculated and reported that the Rodgers smoke plume has some flame to it and likely signals the former Super Bowl-winning QB could be taking his talents to the Mile High City. But, remember, there’s no such thing as a guarantee in the NFL.

Nobody knows this more than GM George Paton, who’s in his second year with the Broncos and cut his teeth in the NFL scouting community. That said, expect Paton to completely immerse himself and the Broncos' new coaching staff and scouting department into all the prospects that have declared for the 2022 NFL draft.

On Wednesday, just three days after the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI, ESPN's Todd McShay released his Mock Draft 2.0 and projected the Broncos to select Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd with the No. 9 overall pick.

McShay has previously described Lloyd as “a fun player to study" because he "flies around the field and makes a bunch of plays on the ball." According to the ESPN draft insider, Lloyd's "intangibles are off the charts.”

Background

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

At 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, Lloyd was a redshirt senior that competed in the PAC-12. Originally born in Kansas City, MO, he was a three-star recruit that played safety, receiver, and punter at his California high school while also lettering in basketball for two seasons. Lloyd opted to play for Utah, turning down offers from UNLV, Colorado State, Sacramento State, San Jose State, and Utah State.

After redshirting in 2017, Lloyd played in all 14 games on special teams and appeared in three games on defense logging six tackles and a season-high four tackles against Colorado as a converted linebacker. The following season, he started all 14 games as the weakside LB and logged 91 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 11 tackles for a loss.

During the same 2019 season, Lloyd returned his first career interception for a 64-yard touchdown and earned honorable mention All-PAC-12 recognition. In a bizarre 2020 season filled with COVID-19 anomalies, he started all five games for the Utes and led the team with 48 total tackles including 10 for a loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble.

Lloyd's performance also earned him Pac-12 All-Conference first-team honors and made him a Butkus Award finalist. During his final season at Utah, he played in all 14 games and started 13 as the middle linebacker of the Utes' defense, recording 66 tackles, leading the PAC-12 with eight sacks, and four interceptions, including a pick-6 in the PAC-12 championship game against Oregon.

In 2021, Lloyd was once again a Butkus Award finalist, a consensus All- American, and AP Defensive Player of the Year. He concluded his college career playing in 47 games with 32 starts and with 256 tackles (150 solo), 16.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, five INTs, eight pass break-ups, and scored three touchdowns.

He was also a 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl invitee, although he didn’t participate in the exhibition leaving many experts in the scouting community curious about the opt-out.

Traits

Lloyd’s film immediately reveals a highly physical and energetic defender that is all over the field. Converting from safety in high school to LB in college demonstrates his high level of versatility and his stock unquestionably increased when he was asked to play both inside and outside LB at Utah.

Lloyd’s physicality allows him to play aggressive as he continually fights through offensive-line blocking schemes, proving his toughness and pursuit of the ball. But the most valuable aspect of his game comes in the form of his football IQ and acumen as Lloyd plays with natural instincts and a heightened level of communication with his coaches and teammates.

It’s extremely evident that film study and preparation are routine elements of Lloyd's work ethic in his pre-snap recognition that allows him to adapt and overcome when mismatched with receivers. Bottom line, this guy can play football and while he may not be the next Micah Parsons, Lloyd's versatility, talent, and authenticity allow him to function as a MIKE, WILL, or SAM linebacker — or even an edge rusher in multiple defensive schemes.

'Tis the season of expert mock drafts in preparation of the highly anticipated 2022 NFL Draft approximately two months away and we at Mile High Huddle are going to relish every moment of it.

