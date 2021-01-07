Insider Reveals Timetable for Broncos 'Final One or Two' GM Interviews

The Broncos said they were going to cast a wide net and move quickly to hire their next GM.

Just two days removed from John Elway relinquishing his duties as general manager, the Denver Broncos are known to have scheduled interviews with nearly a half-dozen candidates for the team's sudden front-office opening. Those candidates each hold various front office/scouting/personnel jobs with their respective clubs.

We learned on Wednesday evening that the first interview could take place on Thursday, but will begin no later than Friday. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported that the Broncos hope to hold the final "one or two" GM interviews in-person early next week.

"Broncos GM committee — Ellis, Elway, Fangio, Smyth - have some Zoom interviews scheduled for Friday, Saturday. Might have one tomorrow. In-person with final one or two likely early next week," Klis tweeted on Wednesday.

CEO and president Joe Ellis, president of football operations John Elway, head coach Vic Fangio, and chief communications officer Patrick Smyth will participate in the slate of interviews. The candidates we know are scheduled are the following:

Champ Kelly | Chicago Bears

Dave Ziegler | New England Patriots

George Paton | Minnesota Vikings

Terry Fontenot | New Orleans Saints

Brian Stark | Denver Broncos

Still floating in the wind are at least two other GM candidates who have been highly connected to the Broncos' vacancy — San Francisco's vice president of player personnel Adam Peters and ex-Houston GM Rick Smith.

There are, of course, other options out there but the wind seems to be blowing in the direction of the five names above. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Broncos swing interviews with Peters and Smith in the coming days, assuming Kyle Shanahan grants any overtures on Denver's part to interview Peters.

Deciding on the next GM is a momentous undertaking but the Broncos really do have to work with alacrity. The Senior Bowl is two weeks away and, depending on how the pandemic shapes the next few months, college pro days will soon follow, punctuated by the NFL Scouting Combine in March.

The NFL draft will commence at the end of April so the Broncos, in more ways than one, have to strike now on a new GM hire, while the iron is hot. Based on what I'm hearing, as well as the buzz from known insiders, it would seem Kelly is the leader in the clubhouse.

But don't sleep on any of these candidates, especially Fontenot.

