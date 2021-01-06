Report: Broncos Add Saints' Terry Fontenot & Brian Stark to List of GM Interviews

The Denver Broncos quickly got to work following John Elway's bombshell announcement that he's stepping back from general manager duties on Monday. Within minutes, the phones at Dove Valley started ringing and now two days later, the Broncos have several interviews lined up.

The Broncos' will interview Chicago's Champ Kelly, New England's Dave Ziegler, and Minnesota's George Paton for the GM opening. We learned Tuesday evening from 9NEWS' Mike Klis that the Broncos are also going to allow Brian Stark — Denver's director of college scouting — an opportunity to interview for the GM job.

We also learned that the Broncos requested an interview with New Orleans' director pro scouting Terry Fontenot. Of the names already lined up two interview, two are Black, which reinforces what CEO Joe Ellis said on Tuesday about diversity in the front office being "very important."

Stark just completed his eighth season with the Broncos and his fourth as director of college scouting for the team in 2020. He worked as a national scout for Denver from 2012-15, working the Western region (2015) and West Coast (2012-14).

Stark also has a background in coaching, serving three seasons as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for Yale University (2009-11) and at San Diego State (2000-08) in several different coaching roles.

Fontenot is an impressive candidate. His role in the Saints' personnel department has run the gamut from recommending player acquisitions by evaluating players in all of pro football, and keeping tabs on the waiver wire. He also had the unique responsibility of supervising the "advanced scouting" of New Orleans' upcoming opponents.

Fontenot has years of experience as an actual scout and was even sent to Stanford Business School's Executive Education NFL-Stanford Program for Managers back in 2012 by the Saints. The man is smart, and he knows football inside and out. Teams only send the most promising executives to that Stanford program.

Fontenot is also a former player as many diehards know, playing four years at Tulane University as a safety (1999-2002). Fontenot will make some NFL team lucky to land him as a GM someday.

Whether or not that ends up being the Broncos, in terms of fit and timing, remains to be seen.

