The first round of interviews is in the books, but what comes next for the Denver Broncos?

The Denver Broncos' first round of head-coaching interviews is in the books. Denver's hiring committee — headed by CEO and part-owner Greg Penner — held palaver, in one form or another, with eight candidates over the past two weeks.

The first round of interviews was kicked off with a virtual meeting with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on January 9 and concluded on Friday with Denver's sit-down with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Harbaugh withdrew his name from consideration a week later, announcing his decision to remain at Michigan.

In between those two meetings, Penner sat down with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. He is widely viewed as the top candidate in this head-coaching cycle.

Denver also interviewed former Indianapolis and Detroit head coach Jim Caldwell, former Stanford head coach David Shaw, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and the Broncos' own defensive czar Ejiro Evero.

So with the first round of interviews in the books, what happens next? 9NEWS' Mike Klis provided the answer.

"Penner will conduct a second round of interviews with one to three finalists next week."

What happens next for the Broncos?

With GM George Paton spearheading Denver's head-coaching search a year ago, there were reportedly three finalists, but only one garnered a second interview. That coach was Nathaniel Hackett, whose second and final interview was so persuasive, Paton struck a deal with him.

Quinn was one of those three finalists, along with Kevin O'Connell, who ultimately got the head-coaching job in Minnesota and went on to lead the Vikings to a division title and playoff berth. Quinn, meanwhile, has helped put the Cowboys in the playoffs, defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week in the Wildcard Round. Dallas will face off with San Francisco in the Divisional Round this weekend.

Will Penner be more thorough and comprehensive than Paton was a year ago and hold second interviews with as many as three finalists? Time will tell. But as we stretch further into January, pressure will begin to mount on the Broncos, especially as it relates to Payton and Quinn.

Both coaches have been hotly pursued by multiple NFL teams. But none have more financial resources than Denver's Walton/Penner ownership group.

Keep in mind, hiring Payton won't be as simple as making him a compensation offer he can't refuse. The Broncos would also have to acquire his rights via trade from New Orleans, which could cost as much as two first-round picks, or as little as a first and third-rounder, depending on what report one is inclined to believe.

Expect the Broncos' next move to be announced soon as the NFL playoffs march on.

