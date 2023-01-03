Report: Broncos Slated to Begin HC Interviews Next Week

The Denver Broncos will move swiftly in its attempt to nail down Nathaniel Hackett's full-time successor.

Per 9NEWS' Mike Klis, the Broncos are expected to kick off interviews with head-coaching candidates in the next week (Jan. 9-Jan. 16), immediately following Sunday's regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers.

So begins general manager George Paton's second (and likely final) swing at the proverbial plate, less than a year after handpicking Hackett, who was fired 15 games into his maiden voyage. Paton will consult those in charge of the coaching search, including Broncos principal owner Rob Walton and CEO Greg Penner, the self-designated point man.

"I will lead a thorough process with input from our other owners and from George, who I have confidence in as our general manager," Penner said in a Dec. 27 press conference. "This will be a crucial offseason for us across our football operations—that’s coaching, personnel and support staff. We’ve got to get this right."

Paton, who interviewed 10 candidates last January, hinted at a "wider net" cast under Penner's watch. The net is rumored to feature Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh, whom Denver reportedly contacted to inform him of their interest. Harbaugh could draw a record-setting offer — perhaps $20 million annually — from a cash-flush ownership group desperate to fix their $4.5 billion investment.

NFL insider Josina Anderson also has reported that former Saints HC Sean Payton, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy, Eagles OC Shane Steichen, and Dolphins passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell "are some initial names being discussed" for the Broncos' vacancy.

“We have a lot to offer here, and it starts with ownership and the resources they are going to put into bringing us back to (winning a) championship," Paton said Dec. 27. "They are going to give us everything we need—this ownership group, Greg, Carrie and Rob Walton. It is an iconic organization. It is an easy sell. The fan base and the winning tradition—that’s an easy sell. I can sell this roster. We have a bunch of good, young players. We have a long way to go, and we have some good veteran players, as well. We have a foundation in place where if we get the right head coach and we make some sound moves on the personnel end, we can turn this thing around.”

