Skip to main content

Broncos Hire Game Management Coach to Help Nathaniel Hackett

The Denver Broncos took steps to ensure Nathaniel Hackett's gameday follies cease.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett did not sit on his hands after another alarming display of coaching gaffes in Week 2's win. Hackett said post-game that he'd fix it, and we now know what some of the steps are the head coach has taken to patch things up.

On Saturday, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported that Hackett has hired former Baltimore Ravens assistant Jerry Rosburg as a senior staffer on the Broncos coaching staff. 

Rosburg had been with the Broncos all week, observing practices and talking with personnel while his specific role and contract were being finalized. The hiring was finalized late Friday afternoon in time for Rosburg to assist Hackett for the game Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field at Mile High.

9NEWS had spotted an unfamiliar person on the coaches’ sidelines during practices the last week, then worked to confirm that Rosberg had been added to Hackett’s staff. The hire will allow Hackett to be a more efficient head coach and play-caller with a strong, experienced presence to assist with game management not only on gameday but throughout the week.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Hopefully, Rosburg's influence is felt out of the gates as the Broncos host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. Hackett is a first-year head coach, and all three of the coordinators he hired beneath him are serving in their jobs for the first time, respectively too. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Broncos defense hasn't shown the same signs of massive growing pains. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has buttoned down the defense and currently, has the Broncos ranked in the top 10 of most NFL statistical categories. 

There's a lot Hackett has done that is good, but it's been outshined by these game management foibles. If Hackett can clean those issues up with the help of Rosburg, it could go a long way toward bringing all that coaching acumen to the surface to the great benefit of the Broncos. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

9NEWS had spotted an unfamiliar person on the coaches’ sidelines during practices the last week, then worked to confirm that Rosberg had been added to Hackett’s staff. The hire will allow Hackett to be a more efficient head coach and play-caller with a strong, experienced presence to assist with game management not only on gameday but throughout the week.
News

Report: Broncos Hire Game Management Coach to Help Nathaniel Hackett

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett talks with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

4 Keys to a Broncos Victory Over Niners in Week 3

By James Campbell
Denver Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (93) in the third quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

DL Dre'Mont Jones Like Aaron Donald? Broncos DC Answers

By Keith Cummings
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) celebrates on the sideline after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field.
News

Broncos HC Hints at WR Jerry Jeudy's True Outlook for Week 3

By Chad Jensen
Jeudy
News

Broncos List a Whopping 10 Players as Questionable vs. Niners

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett stands on the sideline during the third quarter at Lumen Field.
News

Nathaniel Hackett Admits to Growing Pains in Transition to HC

By Keith Cummings
Russell Wilson, Jimmy Garoppolo
News

Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Niners Bold Predictions & Picks

By MHH Staff
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) celebrates after sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium.
News

Broncos Must Win These Key Matchups To Beat Niners

By Erick Trickel
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field.
News

Russell Wilson Explains his Reluctance to Use his Legs on Gameday

By Chad Jensen