Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett did not sit on his hands after another alarming display of coaching gaffes in Week 2's win. Hackett said post-game that he'd fix it, and we now know what some of the steps are the head coach has taken to patch things up.

On Saturday, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported that Hackett has hired former Baltimore Ravens assistant Jerry Rosburg as a senior staffer on the Broncos coaching staff.

Rosburg had been with the Broncos all week, observing practices and talking with personnel while his specific role and contract were being finalized. The hiring was finalized late Friday afternoon in time for Rosburg to assist Hackett for the game Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field at Mile High.

9NEWS had spotted an unfamiliar person on the coaches’ sidelines during practices the last week, then worked to confirm that Rosberg had been added to Hackett’s staff. The hire will allow Hackett to be a more efficient head coach and play-caller with a strong, experienced presence to assist with game management not only on gameday but throughout the week.

Hopefully, Rosburg's influence is felt out of the gates as the Broncos host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. Hackett is a first-year head coach, and all three of the coordinators he hired beneath him are serving in their jobs for the first time, respectively too.

The Broncos defense hasn't shown the same signs of massive growing pains. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has buttoned down the defense and currently, has the Broncos ranked in the top 10 of most NFL statistical categories.

There's a lot Hackett has done that is good, but it's been outshined by these game management foibles. If Hackett can clean those issues up with the help of Rosburg, it could go a long way toward bringing all that coaching acumen to the surface to the great benefit of the Broncos.

