Report: Broncos Hosting Former Patriots' RT Cameron Fleming

The Denver Broncos are in a tight spot. However, adversity can often provide a blessing in disguise when least expected.

Ja'Wuan James tore his Achilles last week and is done for the year. That's the adversity. A potential silver-lining development that could come out of it is the Broncos finding another veteran right tackle who can be more reliable and even better than James (who only played 63 snaps in Denver).

First thing's first; the Broncos have surveyed the free-agent pool and have seemingly homed in on three guys: the ex-Titan Dennis Kelly, the ex-Bear Bobby Massie, and one other name that entered the equation on Tuesday.

9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Tuesday that the ex-Patriot and Giant Cameron Fleming will be among the right tackle visits the Broncos are hosting.

"Besides working out/visiting RTs Dennis Kelly and Bobbie Massie today, Broncos also have in former Giant/Cowboy/Patriot Cameron Fleming per sources," Klis tweeted.

At 28 years old, Fleming is the youngest of the bunch the Broncos are hosting. He was New England's fourth-round pick back in 2014 out of Stanford. The big-brain tackle went on to start 47 games as a Patriot, mostly at right tackle, helping bring home not one, but two World Championships blocking for Tom Brady.

New England let him walk after his rookie deal expired and Fleming took a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys that later turned into a two-year extension. He'd only see one of those two additional years before the Cowboys declined his option, rendering him a free agent.

The New York Giants scooped him up, and though he continued to be his reliable self health-wise, Fleming didn't have a great year. He started all 16 games but finished with a 58.4 Pro Football Focus grade, ranking him outside the top 68 tackles in the NFL.

However, Broncos' O-line coach Mike Munchak has done more with less and Fleming, if nothing else, could serve as a plausible veteran swing tackle. It wouldn't be surprising to see Denver sign a Dennis Kelly, and a Fleming because the most experienced backup tackle the team currently rosters is Calvin Anderson, who's got just two NFL starts under his belt.

