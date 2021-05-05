Report: Broncos Interested in Massive Ex-Titans Starting RT

With starting right tackle Ja'Wuan James out for much of, if not all of the 2021 season, the Denver Broncos are scouring the open market for veteran help.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday the Broncos will meet with former Tennessee Titans tackle Dennis Kelly next week. The team is also expected to bring in ex-Bears OT Bobby Massie on a free-agent visit, per Fowler.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

A 2012 fifth-round pick of the Eagles, Kelly has 104 games and 47 starts to his resume across eight NFL seasons, split between Philadelphia and Tennessee. He started all 16 games in 2020, helping spring running back Derrick Henry to a 2,000-yard rushing campaign.

The Titans released Kelly, 31, on March 16, exactly one year after inking a three-year $21 million contract extension.

If signed, Kelly — a mountain of a man at 6-foot-8, 321 pounds — would become the favorite to start at RT, replacing James, who suffered a torn Achilles' tendon on Tuesday while working out away from the Broncos' facility.

For the moment, Denver has Calvin Anderson as the tentative fill-in followed on the depth chart by a pair of ex-undrafted free agents, Quinn Bailey and rookie Drew Himmelman. Starting left guard Dalton Risner is an "emergency" option at RT, head coach Vic Fangio reaffirmed last week

"If we ever had to have a fifth one, he would’ve done it," Fangio said of Risner. "It’s something we always keep in the back of our minds when we make the 53-man roster and a gameday roster.”

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!