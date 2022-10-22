Skip to main content

Broncos Make Final Decision on Russell Wilson vs. Jets

The Denver Broncos are once again the walking wounded.
The Denver Broncos are desperate to get on the winning track. At 2-4, it won't be easy for Denver in the wake of the injury bug's game-in/game-out decimation of this team. 

Meanwhile, the 4-2 New York Jets are coming to the Mile High City, and they've been significantly more fortunate in the injury department than Denver. It's hard to find a team with worse injury misfortune than the Broncos. '

How does Denver's Week 7 injury report look? And in what shape are the Jets? 

Let's analyze the final injury report for both clubs that was released on Friday. 

Broncos

Out

  • CB Essang Bassey (hamstring)

Doubtful

  • S Caden Sterns (hip)

Questionable

  • LB Josey Jewell (knee)
  • DT D.J. Jones (ankle)
  • OL Quinn Meinerz (foot)
  • DL DeShawn Williams (back)
  • QB Russell Wilson (hamstring)

Full Go

  • WR Tyrie Cleveland (shoulder)
  • RB Melvin Gordon (neck/ribs)
  • CB Damarri Mathis (knee)
  • TE Eric Saubert (thigh)
  • OT Billy Turner (knee)
  • CB K'Waun Williams (wrist/elbow)

Analysis: All signs point to Wilson playing on Sunday, barring an unforeseen setback. Keep an eye on Jewell. Despite his nearly 20 tackles last week, Alex Singleton isn't quite the field general that Jewell is. 

Jets

Out

  • DE Jermaine Johnson (ankle)
  • WR Elijah Moore (not injury related)

Questionable

  • S Ashtyn Davis (hamstring)

Full Go

  • OT Duane Brown (shoulder)
  • WR Braxton Berrios (back)
  • LB Quincy Williams (ankle)

Analysis: Losing Johnson is a blow for New York's pass rush, but the biggest defensive threat it possesses on the inside with the likes of Quinnen Williams. As you can see, relative to the Broncos, the Jets are healthy and ready to roll. 

