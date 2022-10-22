Broncos Pull Russell Wilson, Brett Rypien to Start vs. Jets

After being listed as questionable on the Denver Broncos' Week 7 injury report, quarterback Russell Wilson has been demoted to the sideline. While it's unclear if Wilson will dress or not, ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news on Saturday that Brett Rypien will start on Sunday vs. the New York Jets.

"While Russell Wilson wanted to play despite a hamstring injury and did everything he could to play, the Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett will hold back the 9-time Pro Bowl QB vs. the Jets to allow him to heal and prevent a lingering injury, per sources. Brett Rypien gets the start," Schefter reported on Twitter.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The skeptics will wonder about the true impetus for the Broncos sitting down Wilson. Is it because of injury, truly, or because he's presided over a three-game losing streak and has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL?

Even if this decision is purely about Wilson's health, it's a strong sign that Hackett is exercising more of his authority in the head coach/quarterback relationship. The perception is that Wilson runs what he's always wanted to, and basically leads Hackett around by the nose.

On Saturday, Hackett seemed to be saying, 'No, I have the power here. You're sitting.'

Meanwhile, Rypien is 1-0 as an NFL starter, and his one-and-only victory came in Week 4 at the Jets back in 2020. Don't be surprised if the Broncos' offense looks more competent.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!