Skip to main content

Broncos Pull Russell Wilson, Brett Rypien to Start vs. Jets

The Denver Broncos made a bold decision.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After being listed as questionable on the Denver Broncos' Week 7 injury report, quarterback Russell Wilson has been demoted to the sideline. While it's unclear if Wilson will dress or not, ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news on Saturday that Brett Rypien will start on Sunday vs. the New York Jets

"While Russell Wilson wanted to play despite a hamstring injury and did everything he could to play, the Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett will hold back the 9-time Pro Bowl QB vs. the Jets to allow him to heal and prevent a lingering injury, per sources. Brett Rypien gets the start," Schefter reported on Twitter.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The skeptics will wonder about the true impetus for the Broncos sitting down Wilson. Is it because of injury, truly, or because he's presided over a three-game losing streak and has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL? 

Even if this decision is purely about Wilson's health, it's a strong sign that Hackett is exercising more of his authority in the head coach/quarterback relationship. The perception is that Wilson runs what he's always wanted to, and basically leads Hackett around by the nose. 

On Saturday, Hackett seemed to be saying, 'No, I have the power here. You're sitting.' 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Meanwhile, Rypien is 1-0 as an NFL starter, and his one-and-only victory came in Week 4 at the Jets back in 2020. Don't be surprised if the Broncos' offense looks more competent. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) before playing against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
News

Broncos Pull Russell Wilson, Brett Rypien to Start vs. Jets

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos List Five Starters as Questionable vs. Jets in Week 7

By Chad Jensen
Russell Wilson, Zach Wilson
News

Broncos Must Win These Key Matchups To Beat Jets

By Erick Trickel
Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) runs the ball after an interception as New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) defends in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Jets Week 7 Predictions & Picks

By MHH Staff
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett talks with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Three Harsh Lessons for Broncos Fans to Learn

By Bob Morris
Denver Broncos general manager George Paton before the game against the Houston Texans at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos' Top Trade Bait & Targets with NFL Deadline Approaching

By Erick Trickel
Denver Broncos wide receiver Montrell Washington (12) is brought down by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill (49) and linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the first half at SoFi Stadium.
News

Broncos HC Sends Message to Rookie Returner After Costly OT Fumble

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws the ball in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
News

Russell Wilson Addresses Missing Wide-Open Receivers Criticism

By Keith Cummings
Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) warms up before the preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Report: Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam Drawing Trade Interest

By Zack Kelberman