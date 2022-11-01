Skip to main content

Broncos Acquire OLB Jacob Martin from Jets

Wheeling and dealing.

Helping offset the loss of now-Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb, the Denver Broncos agreed to acquire outside linebacker Jacob Martin from the New York Jets ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Broncos surrendered a 2024 fourth-round pick in exchange for Martin and a 2024 fifth-round selection. The deal will become official once Martin, an Aurora native, passes a Wednesday physical.

“I’m excited, man. Excited for the opportunity. Excited to be back home. Excited to play for a great organization," he told 9NEWS' Mike Klis after the trade.

On his fourth team in five seasons, Martin was a 2018 sixth-round choice of the Seahawks who then spent three years with the Houston Texans and the first eight games of 2022 with the Jets, who signed the Temple product to a $16.5 million contract last March.

Altogether, Martin has accumulated 72 combined tackles (41 solo, 13 for-loss), 28 quarterback hits, 15.0 sacks, and seven forced fumbles across 69 career appearances, including 15 starts. He was active for the Jets' Week 7 win over the Broncos at Empower Field.

"It was funny, I was looking up during the game, I’d look up at the big screen and see somebody I either went to high school with or someone I knew that was at the game," Martin told Klis.

A rotational defender who also contributes to special teams, Martin could see immediate playing time behind OLBs Randy Gregory (who remains on injured reserve), Baron Browning (also sidelined by injury), Nik Bonitto, and Jonathon Cooper when Denver returns from its Week 9 bye.

Contractually, the Broncos own Martin's rights through the 2024 campaign, picking up salary-cap hits of $575,000, $5 million, and $3.5 million, respectively, according to Spotrac.

News

By Zack Kelberman
