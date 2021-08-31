August 31, 2021
Report: Broncos Trade WR Trinity Benson to Lions in Exchange for Two 2022 Draft Picks

George Paton isn't messing around.
On Tuesday, the Denver Broncos have traded wide receiver Trinity Benson to the Detroit Lions in exchange for a 2022 fifth and seventh-round draft pick according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis. 

"Broncos have traded WR Trinity Benson to Lions in exchange for 5th and 7th-round draft picks in 2022 per source. Lions also get 6th-rd pick in 2023. Paton gets value by dealing from one of deepest positions. Benson gets chance he wouldn’t have in Denver crowded WR room," Klis tweeted. 

The move might surprise some Broncos fans because Benson was one of the stars of training camp and in the preseason, he only turned it on brighter by hauling in three receiving touchdowns. However, as good as he looked, Benson wasn't going to see the field in Denver barring injury. 

Plus, the Broncos love them some Diontae Spencer, who was able to withstand Benson's push to win the kick and punt returner duties. What needs to be highlighted here is how GM George Paton converted a first-year, former undrafted free agent the Broncos signed a year ago into not one but two actual draft picks. Not long after, Paton consummated a trade with San Francisco to acquire special-teams-ace linebacker Jonas Griffith

Benson didn't hear his name called in the 2020 NFL draft but caught on in Denver and earned a spot on the practice squad as a rookie. Year 2 rolled around and he looked like an entirely new and improved player. 

The Lions are getting an intriguing young wideout with some dynamic ability. Happy trails to Benson.  

