Report: Broncos Acquire LB Jonas Griffith from 49ers

Maneuvering to get to their 53-man roster, the Broncos made a trade for a linebacker from San Francisco.

On Tuesday, the Denver Broncos executed acquired linebacker Jonas Griffith from the San Francisco 49ers, along with a 2022 seventh-round pick. Denver gave up a 2022 sixth-rounder and a 2023 seventh-round pick according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

"Trade! The 49ers are sending LB Jonas Griffith and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Broncos for a 2022 sixth-round pick and 2023 seventh-round pick, per source," Pelissero tweeted.

The Broncos needed a special teams linebacker, and they believe they have found him. Griffith was an undrafted free agent out of Indiana State. The Niners signed him after the 2020 NFL draft before waiving him in August of the same year. From there, San Francisco re-signed him to the practice squad, where he sat for the season.

During the 2021 preseason, Griffith graded out as the ninth-best special teams player according to Pro Football Focus. Griffith's play stood out among players who had at least 34 special teams snaps over the preseason, which is something Denver didn't get from a single player.

There is no question that this move was for special teams, but could there potentially be more with Griffith? To get an idea of what Griffith brings, I watched three Niners preseason games and was actually surprised.

He's quite quick for as big as he is, though a bit clunky with his movements. He ended up having a good game against the Kansas City Cheifs in coverage before struggling some against the Los Angeles Rams.

The best thing to note about Griffith's play on defense was there were no missed tackles, which is something Denver struggled with this preseason. Additionally, he almost picked off two passes against the Chiefs, slipping through his fingers because of how quickly he was to get into position.

Positioning is huge for linebackers, especially in Vic Fangio's defense, and that is a consistently strong trait that Griffith showed this preseason.

It isn't all perfect for Griffith, as he can sometimes be late with his reads or even shedding blocks when coming downhill. However, he showed enough on defense to have some hope he can be developed. That makes him an interesting player to keep an eye on over this season.

In Denver, perhaps he won't develop or show what he did in San Francisco for multiple reasons. It could have been comfort in the scheme or even coaching. But, whatever happens, he showed flashes of potential to be a solid starting linebacker in the NFL.

This was mainly a move for special teams, and it should be a boost for this year. However, it doesn't have to be just for special teams, and the Broncos likely saw more out of him than just his third-phase ability which is why they made the trade.

Denver didn't give up a lot for Griffith, but this isn't a trade you make just for special teams play.

