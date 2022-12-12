3 Hard Takeaways From Broncos' 34-28 Loss to Chiefs

At the start of the Denver Broncos-Kansas City Chiefs game, it felt like fans were handed sedatives as they entered Empower Field at Mile High. Expectations, along with the energy level, were at an all-time low.

But defensive takeaways and the offense's electrifying touchdowns jolted Broncos Country back to harboring a sliver of hope. Spotting the Chiefs 27 points in the first half, alas, was too much for the Broncos to overcome, as the home team fell 34-28.

What did we learn from Denver's 10th loss of the season and 14th straight defeat at the hands of Kansas City? Here are the key takeaways.

Broncos Still Haunted by Chubb Trade

It's no secret that the level of play of the Broncos' defense has been the only bright spot this season. On Sunday, linebacker Josey Jewell and cornerback Patrick Surtain II producing interceptions in the second quarter were the sparks that got the Broncos' offense, and the fans', heart beating.

Against the most dynamic offense in the league, the Broncos preserved their momentum with Jewell’s second interception. However, Denver's defense could not hold the line. The Broncos were outgunned by the speed of the Chiefs' skills positions and undeniably the best quarterback in the NFL.

The impact of Bradley Chubb's trade to the Miami Dolphins for future draft capital severely damaged the Broncos' pass rush capability. Combined with rush linebacker Randy Gregory missing significant time, the squad has lost its dominance.

Not helping the matter is Nik Bonitto needing more time to marinate before he can meaningfully contribute at the NFL level. To maximize the roster's potential, Baron Browning and Jonathan Cooper are the best of what's left of Denver's outside linebackers.

On a positive note, unheralded rookie cornerback Damarri Mathis is starting to find his groove. After a rocky start, the rookie is reliable and brings the heat when tackling opposing runners.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Jeudy Should be Wilson's First Look

Yes, the Broncos' offense struggled in pass protection, giving up six sacks, and Russell Wilson had a few errant throws, but let’s give the group some credit: they scored a whopping 28 points. Jerry Jeudy provided the shot of the adrenaline the offense needed to get into the end zone.

After battling the frustration of being as open as the Grand Canyon, and not being fed the ball, Jeudy scored three touchdowns on Sunday, bringing his total for the season to a team-high six. The third-year wide receiver possesses the most unique skill set on the Broncos' offense. Even when Courtland Sutton returns from injury, Jeudy should be Wilson's first look and is establishing himself as the clear-cut WR1.

Fans finally got what they expected to see from Wilson, as he used his legs to keep the chains moving and the offense on the field. But the cost was high: the 11th-year veteran quarterback left the fourth quarter with a concussion.

Coaching Progress | Too Little, Too Late

This was rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s best game. His team did not give up despite being significantly behind the power curve and scoring in the first half.

Strategically, the Broncos executed their game plan and made life difficult for Patrick Mahomes. Forcing him to throw three interceptions and keeping the game close. Clock management showed improvement and helped keep the score competitive.

Despite the observed improvement and players fighting with pride, the Broncos have a 3-10 record. There are no moral victories in the NFL.

Broncos Country must firmly believe that this level of performance is unacceptable and cannot stand. With the die likely cast on coach Hackett’s future with the organization, it's time to peak towards next year.

The Broncos have numerous roster holes. Especially on the offensive line and at outside linebacker, and need an infusion of depth at multiple positions. Most importantly, the Broncos need more juice on offense.

GM George Patton will be held accountable for constructing a roster that has failed to support Wilson’s diminishing abilities. Of course, Wilson still has the talent to score points. But after this season’s putrid performance, the new Walton/Penner ownership group could put the entire organization on notice.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!