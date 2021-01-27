Report: Former Broncos Safety Linked to Denver Coaching Vacancy

HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH Insiders
Search

Report: Former Broncos S Marquand Manuel Linked to DB Coach Vacancy

A Super Bowl XLVIII champion.
Author:
Publish date:

For the last two seasons, the Denver Broncos employed one of their ex-players, Renaldo Hill, as defensive backs coach.

For 2021 (and beyond), with Hill no longer on the payroll, the Broncos could resort to a similar strategy.

9News' Mike Klis reported Monday that Denver is "making calls" to replace Hill, who bolted to Los Angeles to become the Chargers' defensive coordinator under rookie head coach (and former Broncos linebackers coach) Brandon Staley.

Klis specifically name-dropped Philadelphia Eagles DBs coach Marquand Manuel, San Francisco 49ers DBs coach Tony Oden — "who may follow [Robert] Saleh to Jets" — and Jets passing game coordinator Dennard Wilson as potential Hill successors.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Manuel is perhaps the most appealing given his previous ties to the orange and blue. An NFL safety from 2002-09, the 41-year-old spent the penultimate season of his playing career (2008) in Denver, where he was a 14-game starter opposite Marlon McCree.

Manuel broke into the coaching ranks in 2012 as the Seattle Seahawks' special teams assistant. He was on staff the following two seasons, promoted to defensive assistant and then assistant secondary coach, and earned a Super Bowl ring when the Seahawks defeated the Broncos in 2014.

He spun that success into a job as the Atlanta Falcons' secondary coach from 2015-16 and was bumped to DC for the 2017-2018 campaigns. Atlanta's defense ranked eighth in points and ninth in total yards in 2017 but plummeted to 25th and 28th, respectively, the following season.

Manuel was out of the league before resurfacing with the Eagles, whose secondary ranked 15th overall in 2020, surrendering 237.4 yards per game — a mark barely better than Hill's unit, which ceded 237.9 YPG.

If he were to defect to Denver, Manuel would inherit a back end rife with question marks, beginning at safety where Pro Bowler Justin Simmons is slated to hit the open market and Kareem Jackson is a possible release candidate.

The Broncos also are expected to move on from starting cornerback AJ Bouye in the weeks ahead and have been connected to the top CBs in the 2021 NFL draft class, particularly Virginia Tech's Caleb Farley.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL and @MileHighHuddle

Former Falcons DC Marquand Manuel
News

Report: Former Broncos Safety Linked to Denver Coaching Vacancy

American quarterback Mac Jones of Alabama (10) runs a play in drills during National team practice during the 2021 Senior Bowl week.
Draft

Broncos Senior Bowl Notebook: Day 1 | 5 First Impressions

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates after sacking the Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (not pictured) in the second half at TCF Bank Stadium.
Draft

Broncos Select Penn State LB Micah Parsons at Pick 9 in Mel Kiper's Mock Draft 1.0

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.
News

Broncos are Now Odds-On Favorite to Land QB Matthew Stafford via Trade

Ja'Wuan James
News

Cap Ramifications of Broncos Cutting RT Ja'Wuan James Revealed

Washington Huskies defensive back Elijah Molden (3) stands on the field during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.
Draft

3 Under-The-Radar Prospects for Broncos at 2021 Senior Bowl

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.
News

If Peter King is Right, George Paton Might Not be Able to Refuse Trading for Matthew Stafford

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) catches a touchdown pass while defended by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21) during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Film

Film Reveals why Broncos Would be Remiss to Let Tim Patrick Walk in Free Agency

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio reacts in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Broncos 37-12.TODAY Sports
News

Report: Chargers Hire Broncos Coach as New Defensive Coordinator