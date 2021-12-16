The Broncos are squandering an opportunity with a potential playoff berth hanging in the balance.

The Denver Broncos have been reluctant to put rookie safety Jamar Johnson on the field. The fifth-round pick has zero regular-season snaps, even on special teams.

It is not a surprise because most fifth-rounders take time to develop. The Broncos also have one of the best safety tandems in the NFL working as the starters — Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson — which impacts young players getting time on the field.

However, the coaches should reconsider this approach for one reason; takeaways.

The Broncos have to generate more takeaways than their current pace to make the playoffs. Read here to understand why it is a necessity.

The current group in the secondary, other than Simmons and rookie first-round cornerback Patrick Surtain II, have struggled to intercept passes. An honorable mention needs to go to Johnson's fellow fifth-round safety Caden Sterns, who has two picks in limited playing time.

The fact that Sterns has been able to accomplish this should give coaches insight into playing Johnson. Johnson has high-level ball-hawking skills.

He had seven interceptions in 24 total games at Indiana, including four in eight games his final year. Most draft analysts indicated this skill in their evaluation of Johnson's tape prior to the 2021 draft. He is also able to contribute at both safety and corner, so he provides value in his versatility.

The two biggest issues with getting Johnson more playing time come down to the fact that he hasn’t shown great skills as a special teamer and Simmons’ snap count. Johnson is behind Sterns and P.J. Locke on the safety depth chart due to special teams impact.

This is the leading reason why Johnson has been a scratch this season when the inactive players are revealed. Furthermore, Simmons just doesn’t leave the field, and rightfully so. He's an All-Pro and probably the best defensive player for the Broncos.

The coaches are going to be hard-pressed to find playing time for Johnson, but it would behoove them to make some by putting a few packages together to see what he can do down the stretch. There is obviously risk in his inexperience, but he could also reward the decision with some impact plays.

One example indicating it works is the fact that Sterns has been very effective despite garnering limited playing time on defense. Johnson, coming out of college, possesses the higher-level ball-hawking skills.

Taking the ball away will be the reason the Broncos get into the postseason and are of the utmost importance down the stretch. That just happens to be Johnson's specialty.

With the news of Denver signing veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, hopefully, the coaches recognize that getting Johnson playing time could end up having a bigger impact in both the short and long term.