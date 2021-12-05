Analytics Reveal Whether Broncos' Current Takeaway Rate is Playoff-Worthy

Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Mile High Metrics: Broncos Must Force More Takeaways Down the Stretch to Make Playoffs

    Advanced analytics reveal that if the Broncos don't start finding a way to take the ball away from opponents, their odds of a playoff berth are slim.
    Author:

    Beyond scoring, the Denver Broncos can do one thing down the stretch of this season that will ensure a playoff berth: increase takeaways. In fact, if the Broncos can finish out the season averaging two takeaways per game and keep their current +1 turnover margin, they're virtually guaranteed to be playing postseason football.

    Turnovers are a significant indicator of winning in the NFL. From 2009-2018, teams that won the turnover battle won 82% of the time. Since 2005, only 68 of 512 teams failed to make the playoffs when they had a positive turnover differential and collected at least 25 takeaways.

    3E1E184E-0926-4DD7-BDAA-309FCD53F89D

    What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

    The Broncos currently rank 18th in the league in takeaways with 13. Denver's current rate of forcing turnovers isn’t going to cut it. 

    The offense is doing well in keeping the ball out of the hands of the opponent, but the Broncos really need both metrics to hit the above thresholds in order to have ultimate, lasting success. The onus is on the defense.

    In order to reach the 25-takeaway threshold that nearly promises a playoff berth, the Broncos would need to force at least two turnovers per game. If Denver maintained its positive +1 turnover margin while doing so, it would mean the team won the turnover battle in nearly every game. 

    Since the Broncos need to finish with at least four more wins to have a chance of getting into the playoffs, they're going to need to finish well in the takeaway category.

    Read More

    The issue is simple, defensive backs Justin Simmons and Patrick Surtain II are the only two starters on defense who are taking the ball away. Simmons is on pace to top his personal record for interceptions in a season and Surtain just had two huge picks last week.

    The only other defenders with an interception is rookie safety Caden Sterns with two and safety Kareem Jackson with one. Much maligned cornerback Kyle Fuller has never finished a season without an interception and he is on pace for zero this year. 

     The other problem is that the Broncos' defense can’t force fumbles. After trading away Von Miller, the team can’t get to the quarterback often enough to cause those precious sack-fumbles. The Broncos have only forced four fumbles all season, recovering three, which ranks them 29th in the league.

    Bradley Chubb returning to the lineup may help the cause. He is the team’s best pass rusher when he is at full health and may force a fumble or two. He should definitely hasten the opposing quarterback into some errant throws which the likes of Simmons and Surtain can exploit.

    The fact is, the Broncos have to be more aggressive on defense and not drop sure interceptions over these last six games. All opportunities must be seized for the team to get to the postseason. Kicking off this trend in Kansas City would be a terrific start.

    Follow Thomas on Twitter @ThomasHallNFL.

    Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

    Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

    Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) returns a interception in the fourth quarter against the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Analytics Reveal Whether Broncos' Current Takeaway Rate is Playoff-Worthy

    41 seconds ago
    Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium.
    News

    Broncos Must Break This Tendency to Beat the Chiefs on Sunday Night

    13 hours ago
    Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (C) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs free safety Daniel Sorensen (L) and strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (R) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
    News

    Broncos Unveil Final Week 13 Injury Report: Melvin Gordon's Status Downgraded

    19 hours ago
    Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) celebrates his rushing touchdown with tight end Andrew Beck (83) and offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) in the second quarter against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Here's Why Broncos Must Call Heavier Personnel Packages Down the Stretch

    19 hours ago
    Javonte Williams
    News

    Broncos Rookie RB Javonte Williams to Handle 'Bulk' of Workload vs. Chiefs

    21 hours ago
    Denver Broncos offensive tackle Quinn Bailey (75) guards Arizona Cardinals linebacker Vontarrius Dora (54) in the second quarter at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
    Film

    Film Room: Evaluating Broncos OT Quinn Bailey's First Action

    23 hours ago
    Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) sets the play against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at AT&T Stadium.
    News

    Here's Why the Time-of-Possession Battle is Crucial for Broncos to Beat Chiefs

    23 hours ago
    Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) celebrates after sacking Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum (4) in the second half at Arrowhead Stadium.
    News

    3 Keys to a Broncos' Victory Over Chiefs on SNF

    Dec 3, 2021
    Drew Lock
    News

    3 Reasons Drew Lock's Days in Denver are Numbered

    Dec 3, 2021