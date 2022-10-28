Skip to main content

LOOK: Broncos Unveil New Uniform Combination for Jaguars Game

The Denver Broncos are shaking things up in Week 8.
The Denver Broncos are in London, England, set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 8 throwdown at Wembley Stadium. With the Broncos being embroiled in one controversy and rumor after another this week, the team decided to shake things up and roll out a unique uniform combination for Sunday morning's tilt across the pond. 

The Broncos will wear white jerseys and blue bottoms vs. the Jags. Take a look. 

Team president Damani Leech explained Denver's rationale for the uniform change-up. 

“I meet with our staff and there was an opportunity to meet with our captains and just learn about what we can do to make things better from their perspective," Leech said on Wednesday. "Then we got on the topic of uniforms, which If you don’t know—is a multi-year process that actually changed from a league standpoint, but we had flexibility in our tops and our bottoms, and that was one thing that they pointed out that they had not been able to do and wanted the opportunity to do it. We said, ‘Look we are going to London, they drive on the opposite side of the road, we can flip our pants and see how it goes.'”

While it might thrill some fans to see a different uniform combination on Sunday, mainly Broncos Country is tuning in to see this team snap its four-game losing streak and beat the Jaguars. If the Broncos can win, it'd be the team's first victory all-time in London, it would snap the losing skid, and it would give this club a little boost and a break from the outside noise entering their Week 9 bye. 

