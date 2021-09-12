3 Reasons Broncos' CB Patrick Surtain II can Win Defensive Rookie of the Year

After Patrick Surtain II's impressive rookie summer, how could anyone doubt this?

Entering the 2021 season, the Denver Broncos have the chance to boast both a defensive and offensive player worthy of rookie of the year accolades. That's how talented GM George Paton's first NFL draft class was.

I already laid out why second-round running back Javonte Williams has a shot to earn Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Here are three reasons why first-round cornerback Patrick Surtain II could feasibly take home the DRoY award.

Coverage Ability

Surtain is one of the best coverage corners coming out of the 2021 draft. He's equipped with all the physical traits a cornerback needs to thrive in the NFL.

Surtain is a large corner at 6-foot-2, 208 pounds, and possesses a 78.5-inch wingspan. He uses his long arms in press coverage to reroute receivers at the line of scrimmage and his explosive 4.41 speed to stay step-for-step with any speedster that lines up across from him.

Lastly, Surtain has excellent balls skills, and according to Pro Football Focus, he allowed a sub-75 passer rating in coverage each of collegiate season, giving his defensive coordinator the luxury to leave him out on an island with the opposing teams best pass catcher.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Versatility

The 2020 All-American possesses all the skills and physical attributes a defensive back needs to blanket any receiving threat the opposing team decides to trot onto the field. This includes top-end receivers on the boundary, speedy receivers in the slot, and even tight ends.

The Broncos will employ Surtain's long frame and excellent ball skills to negate any size advantage in the opposition. Look for Denver to play him against gifted tight ends of the AFC West — which boasts two of the NFL's most talented playmakers at the position.

Football IQ

When college football analyst Kirt Herbstreit was asked about Surtain, he said something quite curious that left an impression on those paying attention.

"Surtain is one of the most technically sound corners I've ever evaluated in almost 20 years of doing this," Herbstreit said.

Surtain is a true student of the game. He possesses a tremendous football IQ, not only knowing his assignments on every play but identifying what every defender on the field is supposed to do on any given down.

The rookie's ability to soak in the assignment of each position allows him to lock down multiple defensive roles and learn his responsibilities much quicker than most players. It's a trait that future Hall-of-Famer Von Miller took notice of in training camp.

Follow Kenneth on Twitter @KennethMHH.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!