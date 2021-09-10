3 Reasons Broncos' RB Javonte Williams Will Win Rookie of the Year

Coming into the season, every fan likes to predict which offensive or defensive rookie on their team is most likely to take the NFL by storm and earn the rookie of the year honors. Believe it or not, the Denver Broncos have the chance to boast a defensive and offensive rookie worthy of such accolades.

Starting with Broncos rookie running back Javonte Williams, this kid is a bonafide threat to win Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Here are three reasons why.

Smashmouth Style

Williams is an extremely physical running back who isn't scared of contact and looks to cause headaches for any defenders brave enough to try to wrestle him to the ground. Williams led the FBS in broken tackles and first-down carries.

Williams went on to score 22 total touchdowns, averaging two scores per game. If his physical play and exceptional balance after contact translate to the NFL, look for Williams to get plenty of goal-line opportunities as fellow running back Melvin Gordon struggled holding on to the ball last season.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Pass-Catching threat

Williams is not just a one-trick pony, as he can contribute in the receiving game as well. He has soft hands and has a smooth, effortless motion when turning upfield after the catch.

Wiliams' first few yards after the reception may not be his fastest, but he rapidly picks up speed just a few steps into his secondary burst, making him almost impossible to take down if he's not properly wrapped up. Teddy Bridgewater would be wise to take full advantage of his dual-threat tailback, as he can be a true weapon when it comes to YAC (yards after catch).

Fresh Legs

Williams has the physical style of play that wears down opposing defenses. Despite this, he has relatively fresh legs due to splitting carries in college with fellow running back Michael Carter.

Usually, backs with Williams playing style tend to have a lot of miles on their legs and burn out relatively early in their NFL careers. So look for Williams' fresh legs to aid him in having much more success than the Broncos' previous high-round ball-carriers like Royce Freeman and Montee Ball.

Follow Kenneth on Twitter @KennethMHH.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!