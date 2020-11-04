SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Broncos Place DL Shelby Harris on COVID/Reserve List, per Report

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos continue to roll with the COVID-19 punches. On Tuesday, team President/CEO Joe Ellis and President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway tested positive for COVID-19 and began the self-isolation protocol. 

Later, practice-squad offensive tackle Darrin Paulo tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed in the protocol. As a better-safe-than-sorry measure, head coach Vic Fangio opted not to practice on Wednesday as the Broncos prepare for their Week 9 road bout with the Atlanta Falcons. 

It might have been prescient because on Wednesday, defensive lineman Shelby Harris popped up on the NFL transaction wire as having been placed on the COVID/Reserve list. Thanks to some intrepid reporting from 9NEWS' Mike Klis, among others, we learned that Harris has not tested positive for the virus but informed the Broncos that he had come into contact with someone outside of team headquarters who had contract COVID-19. 

That triggered the self-isolation protocol. 

What's next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Harris will have to pass through the entirety of the COVID-19 protocol while testing negative each day along the way in order to have a chance at suiting up on Sunday in Atlanta. Although his Week 9 prospects might be in doubt, unless he ends up testing positive between now and gameday, Harris should have enough time to get the requisite testing under his belt to be cleared to return to the team and play. 

The Broncos would certainly have an immense challenge in front of them if Harris is unable to clear the protocol in time, though. Just last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Broncos felt the loss of starting nose tackle Mike Purcell keenly, relinquishing over 200 yards rushing. 

With the likes of Todd Gurley waiting in Atlanta, it'll take an all-hands-on-deck collective effort in order for the Broncos to stanch the bleeding upfront and shut down the run. The Broncos did re-sign veteran Sylvester Williams, and while young guys like Dre'Mont Jones and DeMarcus Walker have been playing well, they're not exactly bastions against the run. 

Run-stuffing isn't exactly Harris' strong-suit either, though he has improved in that department this season. Among the active players on the defensive line, Harris has the best grade in run defense via Pro Football Focus with a 72.7. 

He also has the best pass-rushing grade on the Broncos' D-line (by a mile) with an 82.4. Harris' 86.9 cumulative grade ranks him as PFF's fourth-best interior defensive lineman in the NFL. 

With 23 tackles (15 solo) and 2.5 sacks, Harris has been the only consistent force on the Broncos' D-line. His three batted passes rank him among the NFL's leaders on the D-line as well, one of which led to an interception for the defense in Week 6. To go along with those 2.5 sacks, he's also notched five QB hits and 12 hurries, giving him a total of 20 pressures. 

At 29 years old, Harris is playing out his one-year deal with the Broncos. If it was indeed a 'prove-it' proposition, the veteran lineman has gone a long way toward doing just that and assuaging the concerns of both Denver and outside teams that he was a one-year wonder under Vic Fangio last season in which he became a starter for the first time in his NFL career and totaled a career-high six sacks. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos vs. Chargers Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 8

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog LACvsDEN. Can the Broncos bounce back from an ugly loss and beat a resurgent Chargers?

Chad Jensen

by

KeithCummings

Colin Cowherd Flip-Flops: 'I'm Out on Drew Lock'

The one strident voice in the national media who showed Drew Lock some love during the offseason has jumped off the bandwagon in a big, bad way.

Chad Jensen

by

LukePatterson

Inside Drew Lock's Emotional Halftime Locker Room Speech in Week 8 Amid 'Yelling & Screaming'

Drew Lock stood up and faced the music, addressing his teammates in the locker room at the half of Week 8. What ensued was nothing short of Mile High Magic.

Chad Jensen

by

ThundersVictoryLaps

4 Key Takeaways From Broncos' 31-30 Comeback Win Over Chargers

The Broncos overcame a lackluster first-half showing and an 18-point deficit to beat the Chargers 31-30 in Week 8. What did we learn from this roller-coaster?

Lance Sanderson

by

Letswin17

Von Miller Drops a Surprise Timetable to Return During Impromptu Instagram Live Video

Von Miller surprised fans and media alike during an IG Live video on Monday that moved up his potential timetable to return to the field for the Broncos.

Chad Jensen

by

xecutioner

Fangio Opens Up on How Close QB Drew Lock Came to Getting Benched in Week 8

Vic Fangio was under pressure to make a quarterback change in the second half of the Broncos' Week 8 bout with the Chargers after Drew Lock struggled early. Fangio stuck with Lock and the Broncos overcame a 21-point deficit to beat the Chargers.

Chad Jensen

by

BeGoodBroncos

WATCH: Drew Lock Chides Broncos Fans for 'Booing Too Early' as he Exits Field Vindicated

Drew Lock exited Empower Field at Mile High vindicated with a word or two for those fans in the stands who'd booed him and the offense at halftime.

Chad Jensen

by

BeGoodBroncos

Oddsmakers Update Broncos' Playoff Chances After Week 8's Wild Comeback Win

Can the Broncos parlay their unlikely comeback win over the Chargers into a playoff trajectory? Here's what the oddsmakers say.

Chad Jensen

by

BeGoodBroncos

Fangio Makes Bold Assertion About CB Bryce Callahan After Impressive Week 8 Performance

Vic Fangio has been there for literally every snap of Bryce Callahan's NFL career and in Week 8, the veteran cornerback produced what the head coach considered to be his best play ever.

Chad Jensen

by

SableTravel

Broncos Individual Player Grades For Week 8 vs. Chargers Revealed

From the good, to the bad, to the ugly, which Broncos earned the most noteworthy grades in Week 8's comeback win over the Chargers?

Erick Trickel

by

cptbronco