Broncos Promote PS S Anthony Harris for Week 10 at Titans

In a corresponding move after sending center Lloyd Cushenberry to injured reserve, the Denver Broncos promoted safety Anthony Harris from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Tuesday.

Harris, 30, signed to Denver's taxi squad on Sept. 14 and has appeared in two games, logging 29 special teams snaps across Weeks 4-5. Just as he did when Justin Simmons went down, the eighth-year vet will provide backend depth with S Caden Sterns (hip) on IR. He's the fifth safety on the roster, joining Simmons, Kareem Jackson, PJ Locke, and Delarrin Turner-Yell.

A former undrafted free agent, Harris spent his first six NFL seasons in Minnesota, registering 185 solo tackles, 28 pass deflections, and nine interceptions over 81 games (47 starts) — and tied for the league lead with six picks in 2019.

The 6-foot-1, 202-pound defensive back defected to the Philadelphia Eagles last season and made 72 combined tackles and one INT, earning a 61.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

“We’re so lucky to have him—what a great human being," Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Harris in September. "Obviously, he’s played a lot of football and had a lot of games. I went against him when he was at Minnesota. [It’s great] just to have that veteran presence and a guy that’s done it before."

